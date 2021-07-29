EAI's CEO And President Byron W. Radcliffe To Step Down December 2021

During his tenure as CEO, EAI expanded its work and impact around the world. Working with over 450 radio partners EAI has created over 2,600 original programs and reached over 245,000 youth through webinars. EAI's unique Peace Promotion Fellows programs have graduated over 110 fellows, while EAI's teams have developed innovative social change programs addressing gender and social and behavior change communication (SBCC), governance and civic engagement, and peacebuilding and transforming extremism across Asia and Africa. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, EAI has created and produced safety and prevention messages in ten languages that have reached over 265 million people.

"It has been a privilege to serve EAI's mission as its CEO and President over the past four years. EAI remains a leading innovator of adaptive community engagement, social and behavior change, positive youth development, and participatory media programming. Our success would not have been possible without the truly talented global staff I have been fortunate to lead as CEO. These energetic, creative, and dedicated people embody our mission working in challenging and dangerous conditions. These people continue to inspire me daily," said Radcliffe.

"EAI's growth and impact in the communities it serves would not have been possible without Byron's leadership and personal dedication to improving the world in which we live," said Jim Tobin, Chair of the EAI Board. "As CEO, Byron has led EAI into several new ventures, geographic areas, and sectors over the past four years, while tirelessly supporting its global staff through active management and personal attention. Byron expanded our geographic footprint, deepened our technical focus, increased annual revenues, and broadened our visibility and position in the international development space."

The EAI Board of Directors appointed Graham Couturier, EAI's Executive Vice President, as the next CEO following Byron's departure in December. Graham has worked at EAI for nine years serving as its Africa Director and Director of Programs before Executive Vice President. "Graham and I have worked closely over the past four years, and I'm pleased with the Board's confidence in appointing Graham to take the organization into the next decade of positive impact," said Radcliffe.

"I am honored to be taking over as CEO of this dynamic and impactful organization," said Couturier. "EAI is an important player in the international development space, and our work is needed now more than ever. I am committed to building on the strong foundation Byron established, working closely with my 200+ colleagues around the world, and leading the organization's growth and development in 2022 and beyond."

EAI is a non-profit organization founded in 2000 with a global staff of more than 350 people with 12 country programs in Asia and Africa and annual revenues of more than $15 million. For the past 20 years, EAI has collaborated with communities to drive positive change in some of the most challenging regions in the world. EAI is a significant global leader with substantial experience in peacebuilding, countering violent extremism, SBCC, championing women's equality, and improving citizens' abilities and confidence to participate in their own governance.

Contact:

Sabina Behague

Sr. Communications Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE Equal Access International

Related Links

http://www.equalaccess.org

