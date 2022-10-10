EANM Presentations to Showcase New Data and Developments in Telix's Theranostics Pipeline

MELBOURNE, Australia and LIEGE, Belgium, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX: TLX, Telix, the Company) today announces its presence at the European Association of Nuclear Medicine (EANM) Annual Congress to be held in Barcelona from 15-19 October, 2022.

Dr. Colin Hayward, Telix Chief Medical Officer said, "Telix is pleased to have such a strong presence at EANM'22, which is being held in-person for the first time since 2019. Our sponsored symposium provides an insight to the advancements in imaging, surgery and patient management for the genitourinary oncology field. The congress program also includes updates on a wide variety of Telix-sponsored and investigator-initiated studies and research collaborations, including preliminary data read outs, notably identifying carbonic anhydrase IX (CAIX) as a therapeutic target beyond renal cancer. The breadth of our innovative theranostic pipeline is demonstrative of our commitment and progress towards advancing nuclear medicine across a range of indications."

EANM presentation details are as follows:

Sponsored Symposium: Shifting Perspectives in Genitourinary Oncology through Nuclear Medicine

Chairperson : Professor Wolfgang Fendler - Vice Chair, Clinic for Nuclear Medicine, Essen University Hospital, Essen, Germany .





: Professor - Vice Chair, Clinic for Nuclear Medicine, Essen University Hospital, . PSMA-ligand PET imaging: current status and impact on patient management.

-Professor Wolfgang Fendler.

Interventional nuclear medicine: focus on radioguided surgery in urology cancers.

-Professor Jochen Walz - Head of the Department of Urology at the Institut Paoli-Calmettes Cancer Centre, Marseille, France.

Redefining the management of renal cancer patients.

-Doctor Stijn Muselaers - Department of Urology, Radboud University Medical Center, Nijmegen, the Netherlands.

Establishing radio ligand imaging and therapy in hospital practice.

-Professor Zéna Wimana - Radiopharmacy Manager, Department of Nuclear Medicine, Institut Jules Bordet, Brussels, Belgium.

Date & Time: Sunday, 16 October, 2022 , 13:15 - 14:45 CET .

Oral Presentations:

Preclinical evaluation of targeted radionuclide therapy combined with immune checkpoint inhibition.

Top Rated Oral Presentation (TROP).

Date & Time: Sunday, October 16, 2022 , 15:50 – 16:00 CET .

Presenter: Simone Kleinendorst (Radboud University Medical Centre).

Presentation Number: OP-170.



ProstACT TARGET: oligometastatic prostate cancer treated by external beam and Theranostics radioligand therapy.

Top Rated Oral Presentation (TROP).

Date & Time: Monday, October 17, 2022 , 10:55 – 11:05 CET .

Presenter: Neel Patel (Telix Pharmaceuticals).

Presentation Number: OP-386.



Preliminary results of a prospective pilot study, assessing imaging performance of 89Zirconium-labelled Girentuximab PET-CT in metastatic triple negative breast cancer patients (OPALESCENCE).

Top Rated Oral Presentation (TROP).

Date & Time: Monday, October 17, 2022 , 15:40 – 15:50 CET .

Presenter: Caroline Rousseau (Institut de Cancérologie de l'Ouest).

Presentation Number: OP-454.



An automated [89Zr]ZrCl4-based platform for radiolabelling of [89Zr]Zr-DFOsq agents on the iPhase MultiSyn module.

Top Rated Oral Presentation (TROP).

Date & Time: Tuesday, October 18, 2022 , 17:45 – 17:55 CET .

Presenter: Catherine Fitzgerald ( University of Melbourne ).

Presentation Number: OP-741.



PSMA PET/CT detected prostate cancer metastasis in a patient with negative mpMRI and prostate gland biopsy.

Date & Time: Sunday, October 16, 2022 , 09:14 – 09:18 CET .

Presenter: Luigia Vetrone (University of Bologna).

Presentation Number: OP-031.

Poster Presentations:

Preliminary results of a clinical feasibility study with intravesically instilled 89Zr-labeled Girentuximab in patients with non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer for future alpha-immunotherapy (PERTINENCE).

Presenter: Caroline Rousseau (Institut de Cancérologie de l'Ouest).

Presentation Number: EP-172. Clinical translation of the dead cancer cell-targeting antibody chimeric DAB4 (chDAB4) as a theranostic tool for diagnosing cancer treatment responses.

Presenter: Alex Staudacher (University of Adelaide ).

Presentation Number: EP-103.

About Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited

Telix is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialisation of diagnostic and therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals. Telix is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia with international operations in the United States, Europe (Belgium and Switzerland), and Japan. Telix is developing a portfolio of clinical-stage products that aims to address significant unmet medical need in oncology and rare diseases. Telix is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: TLX). For more information visit www.telixpharma.com and follow Telix on Twitter (@TelixPharma) and LinkedIn.

Telix's lead product, gallium-68 (68Ga) gozetotide (also known as 68Ga PSMA-11) injection, has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA),[1] and by the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA).[2] Telix is also progressing a marketing authorisation application for this investigational candidate in Canada.[3]

