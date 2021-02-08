Early Bird Tickets Now Available For Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel Exhibition

As seen in world renowned venues such as the Vienna Cathedral, the Oculus at the World Trade Center, and the World Financial Center in Shanghai, this showcase features awe-inspiring reproductions of Michelangelo's ceiling frescoes displayed in the Sistine Chapel in Vatican City. The Exhibition highlights 34 reproductions mostly created in their original size, allowing visitors to observe all the intricate details of these masterpieces.

"We are excited to bring this exhibition to Atlanta," said Martin Biallas, CEO of Los Angeles based SEE Attractions, Inc., producer of the Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel Exhibition. "We're certain that Atlantans and guests from the Southeast will be impressed with these masterworks."

Early bird ticket pricing is available through February 12th at www.chapelsistine.com. Regular pricing commences on February 13th and will be available on venue website. Timed tickets will be available to limit capacity and ensure social distancing. Audio devices in English and Spanish are available to rent to enhance each guest's experience. For more information on Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel Exhibition, please visit www.chapelsistine.com.

Westside Cultural Arts Center follows all safety measures put in place by the City of Atlanta, including mask requirements, social distancing and heavily sanitizing all major touch points and surfaces regularly.

About Westside Cultural Arts Center

Founded in 2014 by Dr. James L. Chappuis, Westside Cultural Arts Center brings to life every element of your special event and offers countless ways to incorporate the custom-designed space not just as a backdrop for your gathering, but also as an interactive and engaging setting. For more information visit www.westsideartscenter.com.

About SEE

The SEE™ Family of Companies represents the finest in themed entertainment. Working with major Hollywood studios, record companies, sports franchises and legendary individuals, SEE has become the one source for truly great, immersive entertainment. SEE is led by CEO Martin Biallas, a Hollywood veteran of 30 years. For more info, please visit www.seeglobalentertainment.com and www.martinbiallas.com.

