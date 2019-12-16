Early bird tickets to see Levy, Massad, Walt, & Jhally at IsraelLobbyCon, May 29, 2020

WASHINGTON, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Transcending the Israel Lobby at Home and Abroad" conference (IsraelLobbyCon) takes place all day on May 29, 2020, in Washington, DC, at the National Press Club ballroom. The conference will feature the following speakers:

Gideon Levy is a columnist for the Israeli newspaper Haaretz. In his keynote speech he will discuss the nature of democracy in Israel, questions about human rights, the occupation and apartheid, and his views on the trajectory of Israeli and U.S. news media and how both could improve their reporting.

Joseph Massad is a professor at Columbia University. He will deliver a keynote speech on the differences between progressive, peace-oriented, and liberal Israel lobby groups and establishment organizations such as AIPAC, and on the future of Palestine.

Stephen Walt is a professor at Harvard University, and co-author of The Israel Lobby and U.S. Foreign Policy. His keynote address will explore the advantages of abandoning the "special relationship" with Israel, adopting a more even-handed U.S. "offshore balancing" strategy in the Middle East, and how to make such a transition.

Sut Jhally, professor of communication at the University of Massachusetts, will reflect and comment on key findings from his 2016 documentary, "The Occupation of the American Mind," about pro-Israel public relations efforts in the U.S. Jhally will assess whether American mass media has been getting better—or worse—since the documentary was produced.

Conference attendees receive a box lunch, access to our "ideas fair" exhibitors and an invitation to a special post-conference networking reception.

Join speakers and attendees for a delicious, educational and uplifting Gala Speakers Dinner the evening before the conference, on May 28 in the National Press Club's Holeman Lounge!

Purchase your discounted early bird conference and tickets now through Eventbrite . For speaker bios, student tickets, and other information, visit the conference website today at https://IsraelLobbyCon.org

IsraelLobbyCon is solely sponsored by the American Educational Trust, publisher of the Washington Report on Middle East Affairs , and the Institute for Research: Middle Eastern Policy ( IRmep ).

SOURCE Institute for Research: Middle Eastern Policy

