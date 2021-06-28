Early Edge California Applauds Family Child Care Providers Successfully Negotiating First Contract in California

SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Early Edge California celebrates the culmination of an 18-year struggle of family child care providers in California to gain higher wages and investments in professional development and training.

The announcement came late on Friday from Child Care Providers United (CCPU) that a contract agreement has been reached with the Newsom Administration, providing a significant investment in California's child care providers, kids, and their families.

The negotiated agreement includes critical increases in child care rates, additional funds for training and professional development, new funding to allow more providers to become licensed, and other much needed improvements in early childhood education.

Patricia Lozano, Executive Director of Early Edge California, stated, "We applaud the Child Care Providers United negotiating team and the Newsom Administration for reaching a contract agreement that invests in child care providers, infants and toddlers, and their families. As an early supporter of AB 378, which gave providers the ability to join together to form a union, Early Edge California understands that improving quality in family child care needs to start with raising the low wages of providers and providing the support and training that our Early Learning teachers need to do their work."

Early Edge California praises the providers of Child Care Providers United, SEIU Locals 99 and 521, SEIU California State Council, and AFSCME UDW for their tireless work on this as well as the Newsom Administration, with support from the State Legislature, for reaching a fair contract agreement.

Early Edge California is a nonprofit advocacy organization dedicated to improving access to high-quality Early Learning experiences for all California children so they can have a strong foundation for future success.

SOURCE Early Edge California