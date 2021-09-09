EarlySense® Announces Sponsorship of First-ever Telehealth Awareness Week

Taking place this September 19-25, Telehealth Awareness Week will reinforce the value of telehealth and its critical role in providing access to safe, appropriate care. During the week, EarlySense will join other organizations – including hospital systems and medical practices, other leaders in telehealth service delivery, technology solution providers, patient advocacy organizations and policymakers – who are working to advance the use of telehealth and other remote patient solutions across the care continuum.

"Consumers today are driving the rapid expansion of telehealth. Though the pandemic was a catalyst for the broader embrace of telehealth we're seeing now, there remain significant challenges to address, from patient compliance to reimbursement expansion to interoperability to patient education and comfort," said Terry Duesterhoeft, Chief Product Officer for EarlySense. "We're proud to support the ATA in this new initiative to advance the role of telehealth and remote patient monitoring, with the goal of improving efficiency, experience, and ultimately patient care and outcomes."

Telehealth Awareness Week will include a schedule of events underscoring the growing acceptance of virtual care in U.S. healthcare as well as a series of informational resources to support broader access to telehealth services for patients, caregivers and healthcare providers.

Additional updates on activities planned for Telehealth Awareness Week and opportunities to participate are available on the official Telehealth Awareness Week website here: TelehealthAwareness.org.

About EarlySense:

EarlySense® is the global leader in 100-percent contact-free, continuous monitoring solutions. Used worldwide in hospitals, post-acute care facilities and throughout the care continuum, EarlySense patented technology delivers reliable and comprehensive multi-vital, motion and sleep data The company's technology and predictive data science applications empower providers, clinicians and patients with continuous multi-vital data and actionable insights that improve quality of life and patient outcomes, across the care continuum.The company has partnered with leading global technology companies including Samsung, Welch Allyn, iFit and Beurer. EarlySense is based in Ramat Gan, Israel and Woburn, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.earlysense.com.

