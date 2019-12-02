EarlySense CEO to Present at 31st Annual Piper Jaffray Healthcare Conference in New York

WOBURN, Massachusetts, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EarlySense, the global leader in contact-free, continuous monitoring solutions for the healthcare continuum, today announced that Mr. Matt Johnson, CEO, will present at the 31st Annual Piper Jaffray Healthcare Conference, taking place at the Lotte New York Palace, New York on December 3-5, 2019.

Johnson will present on the global use of continuous patient monitoring and its growth in markets across the healthcare continuum. In addition, Mr. Johnson will review the clinical and financial impact on individual health teams, patients and the wider healthcare ecosystem. The session will take place on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 10:30 a.m.

"Traditionally hospital patients have only been monitored on a continuous basis in acute care areas, such as the ICU. Over the past several years patient complexity has increased, driving the need and thus adoption of continuous monitoring in hospital areas that have not previously been monitored," said Johnson. "This market is experiencing significant growth, extending beyond the hospital segment and creating the need for continuous monitoring across the care continuum. Piper Jaffray has been a longstanding leader in the healthcare industry and I am excited to discuss the crucial need, growth and impact of continuous patient monitoring with experts from the wider medical technology and healthcare communities."

The Piper Jaffray Healthcare Conference showcases senior management teams from approximately 300 leading public and private companies delivering presentations to an audience of more than 2,000 institutional investors, equity portfolio managers and research analysts. Presenting companies represent several healthcare sectors, including biotechnology, specialty pharmaceuticals, medical technology, medical diagnostics and healthcare IT & services.

About EarlySense

EarlySense® is the global leader in contact-free, continuous monitoring solutions for the healthcare continuum. Used worldwide in hospitals and post-acute care facilities, the EarlySense system assists caregivers in early detection of potential adverse events, including code blue events resulting from cardiac or respiratory arrest, patient falls, pressure ulcers, preventable ICU transfers and hospital readmissions. The EarlySense system captures critical information from the patient, alerting caregivers of potentially adverse events early on. The company has partnered with leading global technology companies including Hillrom, Philips, Welch Allyn, and Mitsui. EarlySense is based in Ramat Gan, Israel and Woburn, Massachusetts.

