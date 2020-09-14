Earnd 1.0.0 Achieves SAP Certified Integration with SAP NetWeaver and Earnd.APPtoECC.OnDemandPay 1.0.0 Achieves SAP Certified Integration with Cloud Solutions

LONDON, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Earnd Pty Ltd today announced its Earnd 1.0.0 has achieved SAP certified integration with SAP NetWeaver and Earnd.APPtoECC.OnDemandPay 1.0.0 has achieved SAP certified integration with Cloud Solutions

The solution has been proven to integrate with SAP® solutions, providing easier implementation for payroll and technology companies. The SAP certified solution includes a pre-built SAP dashboard to see how employees are using the Earnd app, and repayments can be automatically deducted from users' payroll with no administrative work required.

The SAP Integration and Certification Center (SAP ICC) has certified that the content package Earnd 1.0.0 integrates with SAP NetWeaver and Earnd.APPtoECC.OnDemandPay 1.0.0 integrates with SAP Cloud Platform Integration Suite

"We are extremely pleased to announce the successful launch and SAP certification of our Earnd solutions. This solution will help streamline technical integration, enabling employees to use our on-demand pay solution even quicker than ever," said Josh Vernon, Head of Earnd. "We are excited to provide the thousands of companies using SAP technology with an option to easily integrate into the Earnd platform and begin offering the benefits to their employees," said Maex Ament, Vice Chairman, Product and Technology for Earnd's parent company, Greensill.

In addition, Earnd continues to participate in the SAP PartnerEdge® program. Through the program, partners work closely with SAP to develop and certify the technical integration of their solutions with SAP software. Integrated partner applications extend, complement and add value to SAP solutions, thereby helping mutual customers more successfully meet business needs and drive strong results.

About Earnd

Our mission is to help people take control of the money they've earned. Earnd is made possible by Greensill, who have been helping small businesses get paid quicker for almost a decade. From London to San Francisco to Sydney, we're making real-time pay work for real people.

