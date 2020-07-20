Earnest Becomes Founding Member of the ParityPledge in Support of People of Color

SAN FRANCISCO, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Earnest has become a founding member of the Parity.org ParityPledge® in Support of People of Color. Parity.org is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization focused on bringing gender and racial equality to the highest levels of business, calling for "Equal Representation. Now."

"We are so pleased to have Earnest join us in their commitment as a founding member of this pledge. Our original ParityPledge was created to close the gender gap in business, and we have always believed that equal representation of all groups was key to achieving that. But it's clear that we can, and must, do more for communities of color," said Cathrin Stickney, Parity.org founder and CEO. "I hope that by bringing this simple pledge to the forefront, more companies will be open to changing how they recruit and hire underrepresented executives, because we need people of color at the table and in decision-making roles."

The ParityPledge in Support of People of Color asks companies to commit to interview at least one qualified person of color for every open leadership role, VP and higher, including the Executive Team.

"Signing this initiative was the first pledge I made in the few weeks I've been with Earnest," said Chief People Officer, Victoria Hughes. "My goal is to bring about ideas and strategies to ensure a more equitable, diverse and inclusive workplace. I'm honored to spearhead this effort at Earnest."

Diversity in leadership has many benefits: companies that have more racial and ethnic diversity are more innovative and 35% more likely to have financial returns above the industry median. In the United States, there is a linear relationship between racial diversity in leadership and better financial performance. Yet people of color experience more microaggressions, lower pay, discrimination, and fewer opportunities for advancement than their white counterparts, and it is clear that there is much more work to be done for racial representation.

Organizations wanting to take the ParityPledge in Support of People of Color or learn more about Parity.org should visit www.Parity.org .

About Parity.org

Parity.org is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization dedicated to closing the representation gap for women and people of color at the highest ranks of business leadership. You can follow Parity.org on Facebook , LinkedIn , Twitter , and Instagram . Organizations wanting to take the ParityPledge or learn more about Parity.org should visit www.Parity.org .

Parity.org® and the ParityPledge® are trademarks of Parity.org.

About Earnest

Earnest is a technology company using technology, data, and design and exceptional service to build more affordable financial products, deliver them to more people, and engage through more human experiences. Founded in 2013 on the belief that financially responsible people deserve better options and access to credit, Earnest's lending products are built for a new generation seeking to reach life's milestones. The company's mission is to empower people with the financial capital they need to live better lives. Earnest is a subsidiary of Navient. Learn more at earnest.com .

