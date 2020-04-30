Earnest Releases New COVID-19 Products Tracking Real-Time Consumer Spending

Earnest macroeconomic products show weekly consumer spend trends by channel across all major industries and brands, including restaurants, retail, home, grocery, travel, internet and more. The products allow users to view regional, state, and city spend, transaction count, and average transaction trends based on purchase data from millions of de-identified U.S. consumers.

"We've been working diligently to provide our clients data on U.S. economic performance so they can make more informed investment and business decisions. We've also partnered with state, city, and local government offices, providing them complimentary data, to inform fiscal and budgetary decisions related to emergency relief," said Earnest CEO Kevin Carson.

"Earnest data helps us to monitor changes in the DC economy on a more frequent basis than official statistics allow during the coronavirus crisis, when information on the economy and revenue picture is most crucial to prudent budget planning," said Dr. Fitzroy Lee, Deputy Chief Financial Officer and Chief Economist for the OCFO of Washington DC.

Earnest recently partnered with the New York Times to investigate how the virus has changed how consumers spend money, and is providing ongoing coverage to publications like The Wall Street Journal, CNBC , and Vox Media among others.

Earnest COVID-19 products can help answer questions like:

Can e-commerce offer enough of a lifeline to struggling retailers who have shuttered stores due to COVID-19?

Which individual companies are emerging as 'winners' in this new economic climate?

How have pandemic hoarding behaviors impacted sales at grocery stores and food delivery players?

Which travel categories are the hardest hit by the Coronavirus?

About Earnest Research

Founded in 2012, Earnest Research provides restaurants, retailers, e-commerce companies and investment clients with critical knowledge on consumer behavior to power data-driven business decisions. With accurate and near real-time data on sales, foot traffic, orders and other purchasing trends, Earnest enables companies to deeply understand customer habits and gain valuable intelligence on market share and competitors. For more information, visit earnestresearch.com.

