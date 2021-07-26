Earnings Seasons Limited Debuts as a New Product of eDecision: 15 Stocks to Take Off

NEW YORK, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huamei Trading Management Limited recently announced to launch Earnings Seasons Limited, one of the series products developed by eDecision – a brand incubated by HuaMei Trading Management Limited. The product is available by logging in the official website of eDecision (https://www.51edecision.com/).

According to the introduction, specially designed for the earnings season, Earnings Seasons Limited selects 15 stocks to take off, aiming to solve difficulties of investors in picking stocks and making profits during the earnings season.

It is worth noting that by leveraging over 300 factors, strong data resources including big data on public opinion across the Internet, and artificial intelligence, Earnings Seasons Limited compares and analyzes the historical stock performance following the release of each financial statement, and selects quality individual stocks. It solves the problem of investors' hardly earning money in the case of beat-expected earnings failing to surge the stock price.

To put it simply, Earnings Seasons Limited predicts the trend of one stock upon the release of financial results, rather than whether the results have beaten expectations or not. Based on volume price analysis, the prediction also analyzes the fundamentals of stocks. That is, analysts identify strong individual stocks through quantization of one certain sector, and predict the trend of stocks in the post-earning period.

Many internet users said that the selected individual stocks by Earnings Seasons Limited were with high quality, greatly increasing the possibility of making profits. They hope eDecision continues its promotion and development of more applicable scenarios, so that users can enjoy the convenience it brings indoors and outdoors.

It is reported that Earnings Seasons Limited was started to design and develop at the beginning of this year. Now the daily yield of selected individual stocks can be as high as 23.82%.

It is not easy for investors to reason out the situations where a company's stock price drops even if its business results are better than expected, and where the stock price doesn't drop, or instead, hikes when business results fail to meet expectations or just are as expected.

Earnings Seasons Limited under eDecision is poised to address such difficulty by simplifying analysis and stock picking. Based on comprehensive considerations, it selects 15 companies whose stock prices are with huge upside potential upon the release of earnings, thus to make investment easier!

