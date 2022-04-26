Earnity's Income Sharing Program for Crypto Enthusiasts Now Available

When creating a crypto collection, Earnity customers can opt into a revenue sharing model and publish their collection to start earning. By integrating a social media component into its service model, Earnity allows users to then share their collection with followers, friends, or family.

"This income program is truly for everyone that chooses to participate in today's gig economy, whether you are creating a crypto collection for your millions of followers or for family and friends, this is designed to be fun, accessible, and useful to the entire community," said Dan Schatt, CEO of Earnity. "All crypto collection creators not employed with Earnity are eligible to earn on their collections. At Earnity, we are building something different. We want our products to be fun, accessible, and useful to the entire community. We hope that you will join us in sharing part of the ride, and part of the revenue."

Creators can monitor their earnings in real-time and receive in-app notifications every time someone purchases a collection. Creators can also keep track of payouts from an earnings dashboard to monitor real-time earnings, keep tabs on lifetime earnings and see when the next payment is coming.

Earnity was created to take the complexity out of crypto, making it more accessible and secure to manage. Earnity combines a social media community with a cryptocurrency and decentralized finance (DeFi) marketplace to give users a place to earn, learn and collect crypto assets. The platform connects creators, educators and other enthusiasts to share knowledge and grow audiences - and is available in the App Store .

For more information about Earnity and how to get started building a crypto collection, customers can visit Earnity's blog post or register to view all existing crypto collections created by the Earnity community..

About Earnity

Founded in Silicon Valley by Financial technology veterans, Earnity's mission is to take the complexity out of crypto and make it more accessible and secure to manage for everyone, everywhere! Share the latest information about cryptocurrency projects, buy a single crypto asset, create your own unique collection, or choose from themed collections created by Earnity community members, all within one easy-to-use application. Earnity's platform also supports crypto creators & educators to build connections with other enthusiasts and grow their audience. Learn more about Earnity at www.earnity.com or follow Earnity on Instagram , Twitter or Linkedin .

