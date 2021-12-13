Earphone and Headphone Market to grow by USD 10.23 bn from 2021 to 2026| In-ear Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation| 17000+ Technavio Reports

The potential growth difference for the earphone and headphone market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 10.23 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst .

Key Market Dynamics:

Earphone and Headphone Market - Driver

The advent of technology, such as augmented reality (AR), three-dimensional (3D), and artificial intelligence (AI), is propelling the market growth. The market players are focusing on implementing AI for providing a unique and personalized audio experience to users. The emergence of AI-enabled solutions has helped improve the quality of audio and enhance the audio streaming experience for music enthusiasts. Manufactures in the global earphone and headphone market are using advanced technologies, such as wireless charging, noise cancellation, Bluetooth 5.0, and Dolby Atmos, for improving the listening experience for their users.

The highly competitive market will be a major challenge for the earphone and headphone market during the forecast period. The global earphone and headphone market is characterized by high competition due to the presence of major global players that offer quality products at competitive prices. Some of the prominent players in the global earphone and headphone market are Apple Inc., Bose Corporation, Sony Corporation, Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. KG. These companies mainly focus on offering advanced and innovative product features such as adjustable earphones and headphones, water and dust resistant earphones, and headphones to strengthen their market presence and expand their geographical reach.

The earphone and headphone market report is segmented by Type (in-ear, on-ear, and over-ear) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). 32% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for earphones and headphones in North America.

Some Companies Mentioned

The earphone and headphone market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.·

Apple Inc.



Bose Corp.



Grado Labs Inc.



Harman International Industries Inc.



JVCKENWOOD Corp.



Koninklijke Philips NV



Logitech International SA



Panasonic Corp.



Plantronics Inc.



Skullcandy Inc.

Earphone And Headphone Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.06% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 10.23 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.44 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, China, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Apple Inc., Bose Corp., Grado Labs Inc., Harman International Industries Inc., JVCKENWOOD Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, Logitech International SA, Panasonic Corp., Plantronics Inc., and Skullcandy Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

