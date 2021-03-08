Earth Advantage Partners With Build It Green to Provide GreenPoint Rated Data

PORTLAND, Ore., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Earth Advantage®, Inc. and Build It Green announced today a partnership to deliver green and energy-efficient home data through the Green Building Registry® (GBR).

Historically, important information on a home such as energy ratings, third-party building certifications or solar electricity generation have not made it into for sale listings. Thousands of dollars of value could be lost because trustworthy data was not available for listing agents, appraisers, and potential buyers to react to at the time of sale. That lack of data has prevented appraisers and lending institutions from accounting for those market reactions.

Since 2017, GBR has provided green home data to the public and real estate multiple listing services. The SaaS (Software as a Service) platform provides verified data directly from sources such as the U.S. Department of Energy's Home Energy Score program, LEED® for Homes, National Green Building Standard (NGBS) program, HERS® Index Scores, and other third-party verification programs. Single-family home performance data from GreenPoint Rated, an independent green home rating system administered by Build It Green, will now also be included in GBR. GreenPoint Rated homes are scored in five categories: energy and water conservation, indoor air quality, sustainable building materials, and community benefits such as proximity to public transit. The system's recommended measures and performance benchmarks specifically address climate and market conditions and are backed by sound building science.

Jeremy Madsen, executive director of Build it Green, stated, "As our society grapples with the intersecting crises of climate change, housing affordability and public health, access to trustworthy, science-based information about home performance has become more critical than ever. Including GreenPoint Rated scores in Earth Advantage's influential Green Building Registry will provide the public and building professionals in California with vital data for making sound decisions about building, remodeling, selling and buying homes."

David Heslam, executive director at Earth Advantage, stated, "Build It Green has long been a leader in green building with their GreenPoint Rated certification. By adding those certifications to the Green Building Registry, it will enable that legacy to grow and provide additional benefit to future home buyers and sellers who will more easily be able to market and identify high performing homes in California."

About GBR

GBR is a single-source solution for the public and real estate industry to facilitate the auto-population of verified green data into listings throughout the United States. GBR was built and is maintained by the 501(c)(3) nonprofit, Earth Advantage, Inc. Visit: the GBR website, us.greenbuildingregistry.com to learn more. For more information on Earth Advantage visit: earthadvantage.org

About GreenPoint Rated and Build It Green

Recognized as an independent mark of quality for healthy, green homes, the GreenPoint Rated label verifies that a home was built or remodeled according to proven environmental standards. GreenPoint Rated is administered by the 501(c)(3) nonprofit Build It Green. For more information visit builditgreen.org.

