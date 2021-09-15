Earth Baby® Is Effectively Fighting Germs

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Earth Baby® has staked its claim in the health and wellness world as a leader in both safety and efficacy. The company can make this bold claim due to its use of thoughtfully crafted, certified organic ingredients and its innovative Oleosphere® delivery system. Both of these aspects of Earth Baby®'s success are in full effect throughout the brand's growing catalog of products — including its popular Germ Busting Surface Mist+ .

Raising a baby can be messy at times. Diapers seem to always require changing. Food is spilled at all times of the day and night. The dirty laundry is always piling up. Crawlers and toddlers are constantly mopping the floor with their clothes, hands, and faces and they get into, under, and around every piece of furniture in their homes.

This down-to-earth, nitty-gritty lifestyle (for parent and child alike) creates an unusually high demand for cleanliness. For parents with small children, cleaning up isn't a precaution or a routine. It's a necessity that keeps their house from becoming a pigsty.

Part of that process is keeping areas where babies are crawling, rolling, eating, and napping protected from the threat of germs. It's a responsibility that Earth Baby® has addressed via its Germ Buster Surface Mist+. The product was designed with the brand's signature commitment to both safety and efficacy.

The former is achieved through using certified organic ingredients that are safe to use around children. For example, the top ingredient for the Germ Buster, after the primary active ingredient ethyl alcohol, is Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice (i.e. aloe vera .) While famous as a moisturizer and healer, this natural ingredient also has properties that serve as an antibacterial, antiviral, and antiseptic agent.

As far as efficacy is concerned, the product also utilizes Earth Baby®'s famous Oleosphere® technology. The innovative scientific manufacturing method enhances the delivery of the product and increases its effectiveness through a time-controlled release process.

This combination of factors enables the Germ Buster Surface Mist+ to, in the words of the brand, "Safely and effectively rid 99.9% of germs on diaper changing areas, high chairs, toilet seats, tables, shopping carts and more." As with all Earth Baby® creations, the product has been clinically tested and received the stamp of approval from both pediatricians and dermatologists.

About Earth Baby®: The Earth Baby® brand was created by Florence Nacino. After becoming a grandmother more than 19 years ago, the entrepreneur put four decades of experience as a health and beauty formulation researcher, chemist, and regulatory specialist to work creating the Earth Baby® brand. The company was relaunched in 2019 and 2020 and has continued to find a growing audience ever since.

