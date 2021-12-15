Earth Baby® is Redefining the Baby Skin and Hair Industry

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern parents are well aware of the challenges that come with parenting in an information age. As endless studies and research are perpetually published, the standards for how to care for one's children continue to morph and change. The one constant is that things only become more complicated over time.

Earth Baby® is one company that is working hard to help eliminate the growing stressors that come with caring for infant hygiene. The company is doing this by creating baby care products that are as effective as they are safe.

This combination of efficacy and quality was virtually nonexistent when company founder Florence Nacino founded the company over a decade ago. The entrepreneur had recently become a grandmother, and she wanted to find a healthy skincare option for her newborn grandson.

Nacino had multiple decades of high-level experience in the health and beauty industry, and what she had learned during that time was concerning. "She saw a need," explains company spokeswoman Bianca Murphy, "for a product line committed to using certified organic fruit and vegetable-based ingredients that were truly non-toxic, gentle, and effective on baby's skin, hair, and body."

The result was Earth Baby®. The brand utilizes Mother Nature's inherent strengths by leaning on certified organic, natural ingredients, such as honey, safflower, and lavender.

This is combined with the company's unique Oleosphere® technology. This patented formula uses time-releasing Oleosomes (organic skin-softening oils and vitamins) to ensure maximum efficiency with the delivery of each product.

This translates to a line of baby products that simultaneously offers calming, cleansing, nourishing, and protecting benefits. This is true whether Earth Baby® products are being used on a baby's wispy hair or their iconically tender skin.

In addition, Earth Baby® is hardly immune to the larger concerns facing humanity at the moment. That's why it has taken care to ensure it uses recyclable packaging. It even sources organic cotton for its kit bags. On top of that, Earth Baby® gives 1% of all profits to charities that are intimately connected to its customer community.

From organic, natural ingredients to innovative delivery to a big-picture mentality, Earth Baby® is redefining the baby skin and hair industry. The company remains at the forefront of family health and wellness as its products continue to define what quality infant care should look like.

About Earth Baby®: Earth Baby® was originally founded in 2007 by Florence Nacino. As a new grandmother, Nacino wanted to use her past experience as a health and beauty formulation researcher, chemist, and regulatory specialist to create a line of organic, natural, baby-safe products. The company was relaunched from 2019 to 2020 and has continued to grow ever since. Learn more at earthbabystore.com .

