Earth Baby® is Taking The Fuss out of Parenting

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Earth Baby® is a health and wellness innovator that has been turning heads ever since it was relaunched in 2019 and 2020. Throughout the following, pandemic-stricken year, the brand's Aromatherapy Calming Mist + spray has helped countless consumers and their newborns let go of some of their stress. The product serves as a perfect example of the burgeoning business's ability to create innovative, effective health and wellness solutions for parents and children alike.

Babies can be fussy. Whether it's after a diaper change or before going down for a nap, there are times when the natural lack of communication can make it difficult for a newborn to settle down.

This was the inspiration behind Earth Baby®'s best-selling Aromatherapy Calming Mist +. Designed to calm fussy infants and help their families relax, the spray is formulated to relax the senses through a blend of naturally extracted essences of plants, including lavender and chamomile.

The product is designed to be used in a number of different ways. It can be sprayed on bedding before a nap. It can also be used as a healthy, safe air freshener in a nursery and can even be applied directly on a baby's body by hand.

This versatility of use comes from the fact that Earth Baby® has gone to great pains to ensure that its Calming Mist uses certified organic and natural ingredients. It also utilizes the brand's one-of-a-kind, patented Oleosphere® Technology as a high-performance delivery system for the spray's contents. Additionally, the product is:

Hypoallergenic;

Non-sensitizing;

Non-irritating;

Preservative-free;

Artificial dye-free;

Animal-derived ingredients-free.

Aromatherapy Calming Mist + was also clinically tested — though no animal testing was used — and is backed by pediatricians and dermatologists alike.

From its innovative delivery system to its sustainable manufacturing and organic ingredients, Aromatherapy Calming Mist + has been a home run for the Earth Baby® brand. And yet, it stands as just one of many different products that the company has created in support of healthy children and happy parents throughout the United States and beyond.

About Earth Baby: Earth Baby® was originally created in 2007 before being brought to life with a relaunch in 2019 and 2020. The enterprise was founded by Florence Nacino, a grandmother with over four decades of experience working as a health and beauty formulation researcher, chemist, and regulatory specialist. This combination of professionalism and family have combined in her successful company, which has continued to rapidly expand its product lines and customer base alike in recent years.

