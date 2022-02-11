Earth Baby® Is the Next Generation of Baby Care

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Earth Baby® knows that you need to draw on the wisdom of the past if you want to improve the future. That's why the family care brand has been founded on a solid foundation of experience and knowledge.

This starts with company founder Florence Nacino. On her own, Nacino brings with her over four decades of global experience working as a health and beauty formulation researcher, chemist, and regulatory specialist. Nacino spent her career working for leading worldwide brands, but it was the arrival of her own grandson nearly two decades ago that led the entrepreneur to launch her own line of baby care products.

From its inception, Earth Baby®'s goal has been to find innovative ways to create safe and effective baby products. These center around using certified organic fruit and vegetable-based ingredients to develop products that are truly non-toxic, gentle, and effective on a baby's skin.

This innovative mindset has remained at the heart of everything that Earth Baby® does. "We are redefining the baby skin and hair category," explains company VP of Sales and Marketing, Bianca Murphy, "by creating products that are infused with organic goodness from Mother Earth.

"Earth Baby® products are also formulated Safe and Friendly in California," Murphy adds, attributing the certification to the company's "meticulous investment in quality ingredients and formula development."

Along with the safety and quality of the ingredients themselves, Earth Baby® has raised the bar when it comes to efficacy of delivery. After all, a skincare product is only effective if it actually delivers its ingredients to the skin. In pursuit of this end, the Earth Baby® team has developed its unique Oleosphere® Technology.

In Murphy's own words, "Oleosphere® Technology is a patented formula exclusive for Earth Baby®. It's created to have time releasing ingredients called Oleosomes, which are basically organic skin-softening oils and vitamins. That means your baby receives the maximum amount of moisture and ongoing hydration to their skin throughout the day."

Murphy goes on to explain that the company's high-performance delivery system also helps to maintain the integrity of the ingredients themselves. This ensures that they are at maximum effectiveness for a very long time.

From its ground-breaking delivery system to its elite ingredients, Earth Baby®'s products signal a changing of the guard in the baby care industry. They simultaneously deliver on efficacy and safety at the same, ushering in a new generation of baby care in the process.

About Earth Baby®: Earth Baby® was originally founded in 2007 by Florence Nacino. As a new grandmother, Nacino wanted to use her past experience as a health and beauty formulation researcher, chemist, and regulatory specialist to create a line of organic, natural, baby-safe products. The company was relaunched from 2019 to 2020 and has continued to grow ever since. Learn more at earthbabystore.com .

