Earth Baby®'s Shampoo + Bodywash Is Turning Heads

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Earth Baby® is a brand that is redefining the baby skin and hair category by offering "Organic Goodness from Mother Earth™." The brand is committed to using organic ingredients, sustainable manufacturing practices, and above all, innovation to lovingly care for babies and their families around the globe. Nowhere is this more apparent than in the brand's Shampoo + Bodywash.

The Earth Baby® brand was born out of a desire to deliver "calming, nourishing, cleansing and protecting benefits to baby's delicate hair and sensitive skin." The folks behind the brand aren't interested in doing so in a predictable, copy-cat manner, though. On the contrary, the Earth Baby® brand has been busily pioneering new health and wellness options for young families ever since it got started back in 2007.

This commitment to quality and creativity has endured and is well represented in its popular product Shampoo + Bodywash. The 2-in-1 formula is designed to provide a thorough, tear-free cleaning experience while also preserving and moisturizing an infant's skin and scalp.

The exciting new take on a baby cleanser uses multiple cutting-edge concepts to create an effective, healthy bathing experience. First, it utilizes kiwi microcapsules called Fresh Cells™. This is a unique method of gathering and repurposing a fresh fruit cell in a manner that preserves its nutrients until it makes contact with the skin.

In addition, the product utilizes Earth Baby®'s own patented Oleosphere® technology. This allows its products, including its Shampoo + Bodywash, to have Oleosomes — time-controlled "bubbles" of oils and vitamins that simultaneously work as an all-in-one emulsifier, emollient, and moisturizer.

Along with these inventive features, the product also boasts a long list of additional benefits, including the fact that it's:

Hypoallergenic, non-sensitizing, and non-irritating;

Free of preservatives, artificial dyes, and animal-derived ingredients;

Clinically tested

Approved by pediatricians and dermatologists.

Earth Baby®'s Shampoo + Bodywash is a gentle yet effective solution that is perfect for a newborn's sensitive skin. It's an ideal tool that every adult should consider having in their parenting tool kit. And it's just one of the countless innovative products that Earth Baby® has created, all in the name of genuinely bettering the lives of young families everywhere.

About Earth Baby: Earth Baby® products are made in the USA. The company uses certified organic and natural ingredients to create non-toxic products that are clinically tested. It also harnesses the power of its innovative Oleosphere® Technology which acts as a high-performance delivery system for its products.

