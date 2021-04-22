Earth Day 2021: Dreame Continues Earth-Protection Initiatives with its Sustainable Solutions

As an innovative tech company, Dreame is dedicated to the research and development of intelligent home cleaning appliance products. Its latest pioneering robot vacuum and mop Dreame Bot L10 Pro features environmentally-conscious designs that not only address consumers' core concerns, but most importantly, also contribute to protecting the environment.

"As we celebrate the Earth Day 2021, Dreame is proud to introduce our cutting-edge products that pay special attention to environmental protection and sustainable development," said Shan Kuan, Global Sales Director of Dreame. "Dreame is committed to the cause of renewable power and energy conservation and we thrive to not only achieve technological breakthroughs, but also contribute to make our world a better place."

The model's energy conservation design philosophy is reflected in its pioneering precise LiDAR navigation system and obstacle avoidance technology that prevent the robot from being entangled or blocked, as multiple collisions and stalling increases wasteful battery consumption and frequent recharging.

Coupled with Dreame's self-developed SLAM algorithm that realizes HIGH PRECISION 3D obstacle avoidance, Dreame Bot L10 Pro can proactively avoid obstacles to ensure smooth operation, lower power consumption and higher cleaning efficiency. Users can also designate cleaning areas or restricted zones in the app using the custom map feature.

With 4000Pa strong suction power, Dreame Bot L10 Pro can achieve sustainable cleaning by sweeping away stubborn stains and dirt hidden deep inside carpets in one go.

In addition, the Dreame T-series vacuum cleaners feature a detachable battery design for more convenient recycling, a concept that takes environmental protection as the starting point. With a robust suction power of 150K rpm, Dreame T30 cordless vacuum will be online on Amazon on May 10. The more cost-effective Dreame T10 vacuum cleaner (https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08QTTF2BZ) can meet basic household cleaning demands with ease.

To support Global Earth Day, Dreame is offering 15% off the T10 vacuum cleaner for a limited time (2021-04-22 07:00 to 2021-04-29 23:59 PDT) using the promo code: 156VZPWF

Dreame is scheduled to host a product launch event on May 8 (7 p.m. CET) via international platforms including YouTube, Facebook, Amazon and AliExpress, to introduce the upcoming new products: Dreame Bot L10 Pro, Dreame Bot Z10 Pro (intelligent vacuum and mop 2-in-1 with automatic dirt disposal) and Dreame Bot W10 (mop self-cleaning feature), as well as Dreame cordless stick vacuum V11 SE, V12 and all-around champion T30. Stay tuned for more information.

About Dreame Technology

Established in 2015, Dreame Technology, an innovative consumer product company focuses on smart home cleaning appliances with the vision to empower life through technology.

Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

For more information, please visit https://www.dreame-technology.com.

Media contacts:

Tianshi Yuwen

[email protected]

Lena Liu

[email protected]

+86 400-875-9511

SOURCE Dreame Technology