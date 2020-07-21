Earth Fare Reopening at Midtown Row Williamsburg, Virginia

WILLIAMSBURG, Va., July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Broad Street Realty, a market-leading national commercial real estate firm headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, is pleased to announce the re-opening of Earth Fare at Midtown Row. Earth Fare closed its doors in March of this year as part of a company-wide bankruptcy in which all the company's over fifty stores were shuttered. Many loyal customers and partners were shocked by the sudden and unexpected announcement. Thankfully, Dennis Hulsing purchased the company out of bankruptcy with plans to reopen several of the shuttered stores. Assembling a team of grocery store veterans and former Earth Fare executives, including original co-founder Randy Talley, Mr. Hulsing is committed to preserving the best aspects of Earth Fare's legacy and growing the brand throughout the southeast region. In addition to bringing on Randy Talley, Mr. Hulsing has also hired Mike Cianciarulo, president of the original Earth Fare, and David Isinghood, formerly of Whole Foods to help spearhead the new venture. Of the Williamsburg location, Dennis Hulsing has noted "We are really looking forward to coming back to Willamsburg! The support from Community and the charge lead by local team members, advocating. for this location, was so impressive." The Williamsburg, Virginia store will be one of several locations to reopen this year.

Earth Fare is a key anchor of the mixed use development known as Midtown Row including 240 apartments and over 217,000 sq. ft of retail space.

"We are thrilled to announce the reopening of such an important store to the community and to the development. Having an organic grocery offering has always been an important part of our vision for Midtown Row and the type of experience we are trying to create here." – Michael Jacoby, Chief Executive Officer, Broad Street Realty.

A reopening date has not been set but current plans point to sometime in early fall.

About Broad Street

Broad Street Realty is a market-leading national commercial real estate services firm that delivers cost-effective solutions for office, industrial and retail clients. The company has extensive experience in tenant representation, landlord representation, property acquisition and disposition, real estate development, finance, strategic consulting, property management and asset management. Broad Street Realty has a strong presence and long track record of success and maintains offices in Washington, DC, Maryland, Virginia and Colorado.

