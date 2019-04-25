Earth Friendly Products® And Green For All Join Forces To #FuelChange4Kids

CYPRESS, Calif., April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Earth Friendly Products®, maker of ECOS® Laundry Detergent and more than 200 other environmentally friendly products, announced today a year-long collaboration with Oakland-based Green For All, which seeks to build an inclusive green economy that works for all people and communities. Sponsored by ECOS® in partnership with Green For All, #FuelChange4Kids is a new youth art program that seeks to engage and inspire children to be part of the movement towards a greener future. The program brings the message of Green For All's #FuelChange campaign to kids, educating them on the issue of transportation pollution and encouraging them to be active change-makers for bringing zero-emissions buses, cars and trucks to their neighborhoods.

"The health and wellness of people and the planet are at the heart of why we make ECOS plant-powered cleaners," said Kelly Vlahakis-Hanks, President and CEO of Earth Friendly Products. "It's always been our mission to make green cleaning accessible to everyone through safer, affordable products. We are honored and excited to partner with Green For All to support the important work they do to make the green economy work for everyone through a program to inspire the next generation of leaders in this fight for a greener future."

Launching as part of the company's Earth Month activities this year, #FuelChange4Kids will be a component of the ECOS® presence at EarthX 2019, the world's largest environmental expo, taking place April 26 through 28 at Fair Park in Dallas, Texas. Attendees can find ECOS® at Booth 3440 in the Automotive Building, and kids can get a hands-on ECOScience experience with ECOS® plant-powered cleaners, learn more about #FuelChange4Kids and pick up a worksheet for the art contest submission at Booth 7205 in the Food & Fiber Building.

"Our #FuelChange campaign engages communities of color who have traditionally been left out of the climate conversation and supports their leadership in creating solutions where they live," said Michelle Romero, National Director of Green For All. "Through the #FuelChange4Kids Art Program, with ECOS we are creating an opportunity to engage youth of color in the fight towards a zero-emissions future. We can't wait to see where their creativity and imagination take us."

The #FuelChange4Kids online submission portal will officially launch May 1 with a July 24 deadline for entries. To learn more about Green For All's #FuelChange initiative, visit: https://www.greenforall.org/fuelchange#

ABOUT EARTH FRIENDLY PRODUCTS®

Family owned and operated since 1967, Earth Friendly Products® is the maker of ECOS® Laundry Detergent and over 200 other environmentally friendly products that are safer for people, pets and the planet. Made with plant-powered ingredients, ECOS® cleaners are thoughtfully sourced, pH balanced, readily biodegradable, easily recyclable, and never tested on animals. Over 100 ECOS® products have received the coveted U.S. EPA Safer Choice certification, which means that every ingredient is the safest in its class and that formulations are effective and demonstrate sustainability without sacrificing quality or performance. ECOS®, Baby ECOS®, ECOS® for Pets! and ECOS® Pro cleaners are available at major club and grocery retailers and natural foods stores throughout the U.S., in over 60 countries and online. Learn more at ecos.com and babyecos.com.

ABOUT GREEN FOR ALL

Green For All is a national initiative of The Dream Corps, founded by Van Jones in 2008 to build an inclusive green economy strong enough to lift people out of poverty. It's mission is to ensure that as we transition to a clean energy economy, communities hit first and worst by pollution are not last and least to benefit from the solutions. Green For All advocates solutions at the local, state and federal level that create more work, wealth, and health for low-income communities and communities of color. Learn more at greenforall.org.

CONTACT:

Tricia Kent

tricia@ecos.com

SOURCE Earth Friendly Products

Related Links

ecos.com

