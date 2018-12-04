Earthly Mist Brings Medical Marijuana Dispensary to Broken Arrow, OK

BROKEN ARROW, Okla., Dec. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Earthly Mist, an established medicinal herb store, will soon open its newest licensed medical marijuana dispensary in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma on January 1st, 2019, New Year's Day at 732 W New Orleans Street.

A Dispensary that's aim is to offer 24 hour service and all payment types

People who have a valid medical marijuana license issued by the State of Oklahoma will be able to purchase different medical marijuana products at the dispensary in Broken Arrow. The store will also serve minors with a current medical marijuana license who come into the store accompanied by their legally-designated caretaker who is listed on the license.

"For four years, my staff and I have been the Oklahoma medicinal herbs experts," said Krystal Gaden from Earthly Mist. "We will screen and source our medical cannabis products just as carefully and vigilantly as all of our other products. We're known for being extremely strict about high quality. We are so glad to be able to offer our services to patients who could benefit from medical marijuana."

Earthly Mist is different from many other Oklahoma medical marijuana dispensaries because it also sells many other types of herbal medicines and has been active in Oklahoma for several years now. One of the most popular products they sell is kratom.

Gaden cited several studies showing that medical marijuana holds promise as a potential treatment for people suffering a wide range of conditions. She said they have customers who have used it to relieve chronic pain and inflammation, anxiety, PTSD, Parkinson's disease symptoms and seizure disorders including epilepsy. Medical cannabis may also help patients undergoing cancer treatment, and scientists continue to investigate its other potential uses.

"Another thing we can offer that other Broken Arrow, Oklahoma medical marijuana dispensaries can't, is more flexible payment options," said Gaden. "While the majority of dispensaries will only be able to take cash, we have other options that enable us to make it easier for customers because we've been in business for a while already. We insist upon providing the best safety and customer service for our customers."

About Earthly Mist:

Earthly Mist is an herbal medicine store, originally based in Tulsa, Oklahoma for the last 4 years. It has obtained its license to be a medical marijuana dispensary. Oklahoma residents can rely on for quality, safety and customer service.

