EARTH'S LAST EMPIRE: The Final Game of Thrones

Drawing on his decades of studying, teaching and preaching God's word, meticulous scholarly research and a flair for communicating truth in a compelling, readable style, John Hagee's Earth's Last Empire explores:

The central importance of Jerusalem in world history, our present and our future.

How human empires over the centuries have led to where we are today . . . and how that affects you.

A "Bible snapshot" of prophecy in scriptures and how it plays out today . . . and tomorrow.

In EARTH'S LAST EMPIRE, Pastor John Hagee unpacks biblical prophecy, thousands of years of history as well as current events to show us how the predictions in the Bible are coming to pass.

Newly revised and updated with up-to-the-minute information on how contemporary events shed light on what is to come-from the global coronavirus pandemic, America's power struggle with China, Russia's growing presence in the Middle East, to the United States' withdrawal from the nuclear deal with Iran-this book reveals that while the world may be in crisis mode, God is in control.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pastor John Hagee is founder and senior pastor of Cornerstone Church in San Antonio, a non-denominational evangelical church with more than 22,000 active members. He also founded Hagee Ministries and is the founder and Chairman of Christians United for Israel, the nation's largest pro-Israel organization. Pastor John Hagee has authored 40 books, several of which were on the New York Times best-sellers list, including Four Blood Moons, which was also an award-winning blockbuster film in 2015.

