EarthWise Pet Expands Its Cleveland Market Adding a Sheffield Village Location

SHEFFIELD LAKE, Ohio, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EarthWise Pet Nutrition Center & Wellness Spa is an all-natural and holistic pet supply store that helps pet parents provide their pets the best possible:

Nutrition,

Grooming, and

Self-Wash

Their stores carry a wide range of natural foods that includes frozen raw, freeze dried, canned, and kibble. Their pet groomers thrive to provide your pet with the best possible look, and their state-of-the-art self-wash facilities ensures a good bonding experience between the pet and pet-parent. In addition, the store offers a wide range of eco-friendly toys & accessories, and pet walking services.

It was their love of pets that led local residents and store owners, Felipe and Sharon Covarrubias to open their Avon Lake store earlier this year. The reason they chose EarthWise Pet is that the company truly cares about the well-being of your pets from a nutrition standpoint as well as caring for the environment and community. The success of the Avon Lake store and the warm welcoming to the community drove the couple to quickly venture into a second location at Sheffield Crossing. "We got the same sense of community from Sheffield Village, all the way up to the mayor," said Sharon.

The store's emphasis is on reputable natural pet foods that are nationally recognized and well-trained staff that will help you find the right food for furry family member. Their food selections include leading brands such as Primal, Fromm, Nulo, Farmina, NutriSource, and more. The Store follows a 5 Star food rating system on many of the products that guarantees:

No by-products,

No corn, soy, wheat, or unnecessary fillers,

An acceptable glycemic index score,

Validated source control, and

Made in the manufacturer's own facility,

When asked what makes EarthWise Pet special, Felipe was quick to respond, "Our staff is key, their pet nutrition training help pet-parents better understand and make sense of their numerous options. There is so much information out there, we'll help you make sense of it."

EarthWise Pet will host a Grand Opening of their new Sheffield Village location on Saturday, September 18th from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Residents from the surrounding communities and their furry friends are invited to participate in the festivities.

During the celebration, the store is hoping to have lovable pets looking for forever homes on-site, raffle baskets, 10% off in all its products, $5 pet nail trims, samples and more. Local and natural products including Cay9Cookies, Mama Trauma Naturals, Zen Doggy, and Confetti Biscotti Dunkies will also be available for purchase.

EarthWise Pet Nutrition Center & Wellness Spa is located at 5275 Detroit Rd, Sheffield Lake, OH 44054. For more information, please visit our Facebook page or website.





