EarthX Marks Plastic Free July with Prizes and Programming

Why Spread Awareness about Plastics? | Celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, the Plastic Free July campaign challenges every global citizen to give up single use plastics for one month. One individual may start their journey by bringing reusable bags to the grocery store, another may cook dinner at home more often.

With increasing impacts to marine ecosystems and ocean economies, plastic waste has grown to a scale we can't ignore. We certainly can't make progress without public awareness. In addition to sharing daily plastic waste tidbits, EarthxTV will curate programming that showcases ocean cleanups, revolutionary new solutions to plastic waste and strategies any individual can use to minimize their own impact and change the culture around them. EarthxTV can be watched anywhere and anytime with the free app.

During EarthxTV's Plastic Free Week, July 19 to 25, viewers can register for PFJ Watch & Win and enter to win a "plastic free" gift basket filled with items to help launch your plastic free journey. For another chance to win, viewers can also post how they're watching EarthxTV.

Plastic Free July Prizes | All throughout July, viewers can follow EarthX, watch EarthxTV, enter PFJ Watch & Win anytime for a chance to claim a special "plastic free" gift. EarthX offers over $350 in prizes during PFJ, ranging from EarthX branded bamboo utensils to cloth grocery and produce bags to Adidas Shoes valued at $200, featuring Parley Ocean Plastic (upcycled plastic waste intercepted on remote islands, beaches and shorelines and in coastal communities). One participant will win a $100 gift certificate from B Corporation Athleta. As of 2019, 71% of Athleta's products are made with sustainable fibers.

EarthX convenes the world's largest environmental expo, conference, film festival, and TV channel, and is a member of IUCN, International Union for Conservation of Nature. Founded in 2011 as Earth Day Dallas by environmentalist and businessman Trammell S. Crow, the Texas-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization promotes environmental awareness and impact through conscious business, nonpartisan collaboration and community-driven sustainable solutions. In 2019, the April event drew over 177,000 attendees, 2,000 environmental leaders, and 750+ exhibitors. In 2020, the April virtual event drew over 570,000 live-stream views and reached 171 countries. After an initial web-based launch in September 2020, EarthxTV is now available as an OTT platform on streaming TV services, mobile devices and tablets for balanced, inclusive environmental conversations, programs, emerging media & films. Visit www.EarthX.org or follow us @earthxorg on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

