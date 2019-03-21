Earthx Unveils Lineup of Content for EarthxInteractive

DALLAS, March 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EarthxFilm announces lineup for EarthxInteractive 2019, the world's largest eco-interactive program, to be held during EarthX, from April 26-28, 2019 at Fair Park in Dallas. The interactive sub-division of the film festival will present over 40 virtual, augmented and mixed reality experiences that employ immersive technology to raise awareness for global environmental issues. This year's theme, "Water for All," will showcase ways to sustain clean water for all and protect the world's oceans, rivers and lakes. Attendees will have the opportunity to go on wild, immersive journeys like swimming with sharks, rescuing baby elephants, exploring some of the world's greatest reefs and free diving into the heart of the sea and beyond.

Image credit: Underwater Earth

The expert program will allow visitors to:

Explore the waters of Tonga in the world premiere of UnderWater Earth's 360-degree film "Guardians of the Kingdom" (World Premiere)

in the world premiere of UnderWater Earth's 360-degree film (World Premiere) Become immersed in the true story of slavery in the Thai fishing industry in "Ghost Fleet VR"

Climb the 3,200-foot face of Yosemite National Park's El Capitan without a rope in NatGeo's "Free Solo 360," accompanying the Oscar-winning feature

El Capitan without a rope in NatGeo's accompanying the Oscar-winning feature Embark on an underwater shark adventure in Occupied VR's "Sharkwater VR"

Explore underwater wonders in Fiji and the Bahamas with Jean-Michel, Celine and Fabine Cousteau in "Wonders of the Sea" augmented reality

and the with Jean-Michel, Celine and Fabine Cousteau in augmented reality Bring corals to life and pick up ocean plastics in Virtual Wild's " Ocean Life Motion Tracking Wall " (World Premiere)

" (World Premiere) Visualize the energy transferred via water to plants during a storm in PX Lab's " Bloom" (World Premiere)

(World Premiere) Become immersed in the experiences of women fighting to preserve their lands from rising sea levels in Hawaii , the Philippines and China in Jess X. Snow's "After Earth"

, and in Enjoy an entire slate of Spanish language immersive content, curated by Earthx Mexico and Memoria Virtual Mexico

The exhibition will premiere six experiences including 360 Labs' 360-degree film "Tree Hugger." The Conservation International's "The Elephant Keeper" will also be consumer premiering and screening alongside "My Africa" featuring actress and activist Lupita Nyong'o.

"Interactive experiences such as VR and AR harness a transformative power to permeate the minds of viewers through an unprecedented level of intimacy and immediacy with the content," notes EarthxFilm President Michael Cain. "Viewers are able to educate themselves in a way that truly allows them to put themselves in these environments and often times sparks the drive to affect change."

Notes EarthxFilm's Director of Interactive Programming + Partnerships Tiffany Kieran, "We want people to fall in love with nature and not just watch conservation efforts for dolphins, turtles and elephants but feel like they're fully immersed and a part of these impact actions."

EarthxInteractive includes innovative experiences from top creators including the godmother of VR Nonny de la Peña's Emblematic Group (Last Whispers), Oscar-winner Kathryn Bigelow (The Protectors), VICE (Living With Jaguars), NASA (Emmy-winner Cassini's Grand Finale), Biome (A Day in Djuma, The 500) , National Geographic (Free Solo, The Okavango Experience, Hydrous Immerse), Wevr (TheBlu), The Atomic Tree (Global Oneness Project), Google Daydream Impact (Ocean to Plate, The Female Planet), Google Spotlight Stories (Emmy-winner Sonaria) and Discovery TRVLR (Living on Ice), among many others.

EarthX began as Earth Day Dallas, an outdoor event spanning five blocks in Dallas' Arts District which later grew into Earth Day Texas and now EarthX. Last year, the event brought in over 137,000 attendees, 400 speakers and 650 exhibitors. This year, with continued growth and success, the event is set to bring in 500 speakers and 850 exhibitors.

Sponsors include HTC VIVE, HTC VIVE VR for Impact, Samsung Gear VR, Google Daydream Impact, 360 Labs, Post Asylum, and Scape Supply Co.

View EarthxInteractive 2019 full program:

https://earthx.org/expo/main-attractions/earthxinteractive/

About EarthxInteractive

EarthxInteractive is EarthxFilm's exhibition of immersive storytelling designed to raise awareness for global environmental issues. Held during EarthX in Dallas, it hosts the world's largest lineup of eco-interactive programming, presenting scores of virtual, augmented and mixed reality experiences, exhibits and workshops from top creators, environmental organizations and technology partners. Leveraging the transformative power of immersive storytelling to evoke emotion and spark empathy, EarthxInteractive's lineup of narrative, documentary, and hybrid projects aim to provide attendees with the knowledge and first-person insight to play a part in lasting environmental change.

ABOUT EarthxFilm

EarthxFilm showcases films, augmented and virtual reality and emerging media that explore conservation, climate change, and the environment while honoring the heroes working to protect our planet. Our mission is to turn awareness into action, through art and media. We achieve our goals by partnering with top environmental, film and entertainment organizations across the globe. EarthxFilm presents year-round programs culminating in a 9-day festival, April 19 – 28, 2019. www.EarthXfilm.org

ABOUT EarthX

EarthX, a Texas-based 501c3 nonprofit organization, strives to be the leading global connector to positively impact our world for a sustainable future. EarthX hosts the largest environmental expo, conference and film festival in the world in Dallas. Founded in 2011 by environmentalist and businessman Trammell S. Crow, EarthX promotes environmental awareness by curating an atmosphere for conscious business, nonpartisan collaboration and community-driven sustainable solutions. Attendees can also enjoy outdoor experiences, live music, environmentally-themed films and art exhibits, food pavilions, family activities and more. For more information, visit www.EarthX.org.

