Earthx2020 Presents EarthxLaw: Law and Policy Symposium 2020

The Symposium had been planned to be a full-day event with sessions on water, public and private lands, the challenges of climate change, and the future of environmental law - with speakers representing a diverse range of perspectives. EarthX is planning to hold that same event on October 22, "Half Earth Day" should the circumstances permit. Instead, to celebrate the 50 th Anniversary of Earth Day, it presented a 90-minute virtual program, which drew over 1300 registrants - reaching a broader audience than the in-person program traditionally has.

This condensed program included an EPA Update, from EPA Region 6 Regional Administrator Ken McQueen, and a series of conversations between speakers:

Seth Seigel, NY Times bestselling author of Troubled Water: What's Wrong with What We Drink, and Brent Fewell , Founder, Earth and Water Law Group, on the topic of our drinking water

, Founder, Earth and Water Law Group, on the topic of our drinking water Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (RI) and Pam Giblin of the Climate Leadership Council, on the challenges of climate change

(RI) and of the Climate Leadership Council, on the challenges of climate change Yale Professor Dan Esty , editor of A Better Planet: Forty Big Ideas for a Sustainable Future, and John C. Cruden , Principal, Beveridge & Diamond and former Assistant Attorney General for the Environment and Natural Resources Division, Department of Justice.

Ken McQueen shared highlights from the EPA, including the improvement of water quality in the US over the last 50 years as well as the significant drop in lead contamination in small children. This triggered a series of discussions amongst speakers about how much more there is to be done, and how to do so.

Seigel and Fewell discussed needed improvements in drinking water, but also the fact that there may be other areas of concern that we need to identify. Giblin discussed with Senator Whitehouse the challenges of climate change and possible approaches for addressing them, and then Cruden and Etsy discussed the future of environmental law and market-based approaches for addressing issues of concern.

The Symposium organizers hoped that this virtual program would foster a dialogue among diverse perspectives that might result in the identification of points on which there might be consensus, and a range of paths forward to inspire people and organizations to take action towards a more sustainable future worldwide. The lively presentations, with interactive closing remarks of all the panelists, seemed to take a step in that direction and have been posted online via EarthX for those who missed them. Moreover, EarthX will be providing an online forum for continuing dialogue on these and other topics.

The undeniable message from EarthxLaw was the importance of progression and innovation. The conference concluded with a discussion, led by moderator, Jeff Civins of Haynes and Boone, among all the participants about lessons learned and how we might best move forward in addressing environmental concerns.

In celebration of the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day, Earthx2020 convened virtually as EarthX and The National Geographic Society partnered to shine a light on the critical issues facing our planet. The world's largest environmental event streamed live conferences, its film festival and youth programming online from April 16-26, exploring sustainable solutions to today's most pressing environmental challenges, through inspiring conversation, creative storytelling and interactive experiences.

ABOUT EarthX

EarthX convenes the world's largest environmental expo, conference and film festival, and is a member of IUCN, International Union for Conservation of Nature. Founded in 2011 by environmentalist and businessman Trammell S. Crow, the Texas-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization promotes environmental awareness and impact through conscious business, nonpartisan collaboration and community-driven sustainable solutions. In 2019, the event drew over 177,000 attendees, 2,000 environmental leaders, 700 exhibitors, 450 speakers, 63 films and 49 Eco-virtual reality experiences. Earthx2020 was held virtually on April 16-26, 2020. Visit www.EarthX.org or follow us @earthxorg on Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

ABOUT The National Geographic Society

The National Geographic Society is a global nonprofit organization that uses the power of science, exploration, education and storytelling to illuminate and protect the wonder of our world. Since 1888, National Geographic has pushed the boundaries of exploration, investing in bold people and transformative ideas, providing more than 14,000 grants for work across all seven continents, reaching 3 million students each year through education offerings, and engaging audiences around the globe through signature experiences, stories and content. To learn more, visit www.nationalgeographic.org or follow us on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

