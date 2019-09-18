EarthxFilm Partners to Create Immersive Experiences at Climate Week NYC

Additionally, EarthxFilm has curated the content that will screen at the UN SDG Action Zone, a space built inside the UN grounds during the General Assembly to promote and accelerate transformative action on the UN's Sustainable Development Goals. EarthxFilm is also working with Ian Urbina, New York Times Bestselling Author of Outlaw Ocean for Climate Week.

"We started EarthxInteractive to cultivate and broaden the reach of the interactive experiences being developed to highlight the beauty and plight of our planet," said Tiffany Kieran, director of interactive programming and partnerships for EarthxFilm. "Since our event in Dallas last spring, we've been tapped to curate content for both national and international audiences like those at New York Climate Week, bringing an unprecedented level of experiential intimacy to help others connect with the Earth, and often igniting the needed spark to inspire change."

Arcadia Earth is a large-scale multi-sensory journey through underwater worlds, fantasy lands, and inspirational art installations. A 15-room exhibition created by experiential artist Valentino Vettori, it explores the plight of our planet through human scale art installations and the futuristic lens of augmented and virtual reality. EarthxFilm connected Arcadia Earth with Underwater Earth, which provided 360 films, helped with sponsors and advised on the set-up of the exhibit.

"Everyone talks about climate change in a negative way, but who wants to hear that we're all going to die?" asked Vettori. "This installation aims to inspire and engage in a more uplifting way that reminds us what we have and what we can do to change the way things are going – eliminate singe-use plastic, eat less meat, waste less food, and shop more responsibly."

EarthxInteractive, a subdivision of EarthxFilm, is dedicated to immersive storytelling designed to raise awareness for global environmental issues. Held annually during EarthX, it hosts the world's largest lineup of eco-interactive programming, presenting scores of virtual, augmented and mixed reality experiences, exhibits and workshops from top creators, environmental organizations and technology partners.

Earthx2019 brought together more than 177,000 concerned environmental citizens, educators, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and thought leaders to celebrate global sustainability. The ninth annual EarthX event was the world's largest gathering to positively discuss achievable solutions for environmental change. Earthx2020 will be held April 22 – 26, 2020 in Dallas.

ABOUT EarthxFilm

EarthxFilm, held April 17 – 26, 2020, showcases films and emerging media that explore conservation, climate change, and the environment while honoring the heroes working to protect our planet. Our mission is to turn awareness into action through art and media. We achieve our goals by partnering with top environmental, film, and entertainment organizations across the globe. EarthxFilm presents year-round programs culminating in a ten-day festival each spring. Visit www.EarthxFilm.org.

ABOUT EarthX

EarthX convenes the world's largest environmental expo, conference and film festival. Founded in 2011 as Earth Day Dallas by environmentalist and businessman Trammell S. Crow, the Texas-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization promotes environmental awareness and impact through conscious business, nonpartisan collaboration and community-driven sustainable solutions. In 2019, the event drew over 177,000 attendees, 2,000 environmental leaders, exhibitors and 400 speakers. Earthx2020 will be held April 22 – 26, 2020 in Dallas. Visit www.EarthX.org.

Our Village, Community Corner - If Not Us Then Who and Hip Hop Caucus will host Our Village, Community Corner in the lead-up to the UN Climate Action Summit. The space will allow the Global Alliance to meet, while also providing a platform for often-marginalized indigenous voices to reach wider audiences. Indigenous peoples and local communities play a critical role in stewarding and safeguarding the world's lands and forests. Content will include Guardians of the Kingdom from Underwater Earth, Anote's Ark from Matthieu Rytz, and Conservation International VR.

Underwater Earth , the team behind Google Street View underwater, is an Australian non-profit focused on highlighting the urgency of action on ocean degradation using the power of creative storytelling combined with innovative technology. Their VR productions, filmed and produced by Christopher Bailhache and Sophie Ansel, are showcased in the Arcadia Ocean room, allowing people to immerse themselves in some of the most remote coral reefs in the world, coming face-to-face with Manta rays, humpback whales, and sharks.

Arcadia Earth is a large-scale multi-sensorial journey through underwater worlds, fantasy lands, and inspirational art installations. Powered by augmented reality, virtual reality, projection mapping, and interactive environments, it teaches the explorer how small lifestyle changes will have a massive impact on the future of our planet.

