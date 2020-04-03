EarthxGlobalGala Rescheduled for Fall 2020

The EarthxGlobalGala recognizes individuals, celebrity icons, expert leaders, organizations and corporations who are dedicated to the mission of raising awareness, educating and inspiring others to take action towards a more sustainable future. Highlights of this year's star-studded affair include the presentation of the Swarovski signature awards comprised of upcycled crystal, a live auction featuring a large format framed and signed print of "GOLD" lion, portrait by internationally renowned nature photographer David Yarrow , an appearance by singing and dancing sensation The Compton Kidz Club and Grammy Winner, Skip Martin , of Kool & the Gang, featuring Bastards of Soul will close out the evening!

Philanthropists Simona Beal, Scott Ginsberg, Julie and Jim Turner return as Honorary Chairs. Greg Nieberding, Lynn McBee, Laura Ginsburg Pierson, Amy Turner and Jenna Alexander are again serving as gala Co-Chairs and Trammell S. Crow as Chair Emeritus alongside a number of supporters including entrepreneur and television personality D'Andra Simmons and artist JD Miller. Carol Seay is serving as Host Committee Advisor, and Capera Ryan of Christie's auction house is Live Auction Advisor.

EarthxGlobalGala, sponsored by the National Geographic Society, is a tremendous opportunity to engage with influential and passionate EarthX advocates and help raise money to fund the organization's many worthy youth initiatives including the STEAM based K-12 curriculum that we offer free to all teachers, and year-round programs designed to educate and raise environmental awareness. EarthX is committed to bridging the divide between people over environmental related issues and encouraging active participation in day-to-day activities that protect our earth.

Tickets are available online at www.earthx.org. Individual tickets begin at $350, with tables of ten starting at $10,000. The EarthxGlobalGala is the signature event for EarthX, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization focused on environmental education and awareness.

ABOUT EarthX

EarthX convenes the world's largest environmental expo, conference and film festival, and is a member of IUCN, International Union for Conservation of Nature. Founded in 2011 by environmentalist and businessman Trammell S. Crow, the Texas-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization promotes environmental awareness and impact through conscious business, nonpartisan collaboration and community-driven sustainable solutions. In 2019, the event drew over 177,000 attendees, thousands of environmental leaders, 700 exhibitors, 450 speakers, 63 films and 49 Eco-virtual reality experiences. Earthx2020 Virtual will start April 22, 2020. Visit www.EarthX.org for details.

On Facebook: @earthxorg On Twitter: @earthxorg On Instagram: @earthxorg

SOURCE EarthX

Related Links

earthx.org

