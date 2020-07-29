Earvin "Magic" Johnson, NBA Legend And Entrepreneur, Partners Exclusively With Uncle Bud's Hemp & CBD

From dominating professional basketball as a L.A. Laker to helming Magic Johnson Enterprises, he certainly has the Magic touch. Known as much today for his business and investment acumen as his athletic prowess, Johnson has been a pioneer and vocal advocate for the benefits of leading an active and healthy lifestyle, which this partnership brings to life.

"Magic Johnson is a legend and his success resonates both on and off the court," said Garrett Greller, Co-Founder of Uncle Bud's Hemp & CBD. "He is charismatic, influential and trusted. Uncle Bud's Hemp & CBD is a family business, and family is central to Magic's life as well. The synergy between Magic Johnson and Uncle Bud's Hemp & CBD products raises the bar to a new level as we share the love of the products and the history of the brand. Uncle Bud's Hemp & CBD is thrilled to partner with Magic Johnson and educate folks about all the benefits behind the brand's vast collection of Hemp & CBD products."

Of the partnership, Johnson stated, "Magic Johnson Enterprises is focused on identifying category leaders with quality products that are at an affordable price... I am impressed with the founder and leadership at Uncle Bud's Hemp & CBD. Garrett has proven the effectiveness of the products and the company's commitment to serving diverse communities. I look forward to working with the team to grow the company even further."

Uncle Bud's Hemp & CBD was born out of a necessity for effective and accessible pain relief and wellness protocol after Co-Founder, Garrett Greller was diagnosed with arthritis at age 14, which set him on a course to create a natural, inexpensive solution to a very real problem. Consumers became loyal to Uncle Bud's Hemp & CBD because it offers affordable and trusted non-psychoactive CBD wellness solutions with the full range priced under $30 that are widely distributed through, their web site – www.unclebudshemp.com, as well as, Kohls, The Vitamin Shoppe, Urban Outfitters, Bed Bath & Beyond and many more nation-wide.

Johnson joins other celebrated talents in The Uncle Bud's Hemp & CBD family - Academy Award winning actor and activist, Jane Fonda, and Grammy Award winning recording artist Toni Braxton.

To learn more about Uncle Bud's Hemp & CBD and their products, visit UncleBudsHemp.com as well as their associated Instagram: @unclebuds_hemp; Facebook: UncleBudsHemp and Twitter: @unclebuds_hemp

About Uncle Bud's Hemp & CBD:

Officially launching in September 2018 with one hero product, Uncle Bud's Hemp & CBD has experienced unequivocal growth. In less than two years, the brand has grown to now include over 72 Hemp & CBD products powered by the proprietary formula, CANATREX™, retailed in more than 15,000 stores nationally, and the company has continued to out-perform its Q1 and Q2 2020 projections amidst the coronavirus pandemic. As a leader in the Hemp and CBD space, Uncle Bud's Hemp & CBD takes pride in being Made in America, GMO Free, Cruelty Free and Leaping Bunny Certified. The full range includes Hemp & CBD products for skincare, personal care, antibacterial solutions category, and even pet care – all retailing under $30.

About Magic Johnson Enterprises:

Magic Johnson Enterprises, formed in 1987, serves as a catalyst for community and economic empowerment by making available high-quality entertainment, products and services that answer the demands of ethnically diverse urban communities. Through investment, partnership and consultation, Magic Johnson Enterprises has a portfolio of companies that strategically work together to reinforce the organization's focus on serving emerging, multicultural communities. Learn more at www.magicjohnsonenterprises.com

SOURCE Uncle Bud’s Hemp

Related Links

https://www.unclebudshemp.com

