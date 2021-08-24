EAS Antennas Market to grow by USD 57.12 million, Agon Systems Ltd. and CCL Industries Inc. emerge as Key Contributors to Growth| Technavio

Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment

Although growth in the retail sector and growing youth population will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

EAS Antennas Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

EAS Antennas Market is segmented as below:

Application

Apparels And Fashion Accessories



Cosmetics And Pharmaceuticals



Supermarkets And Large Grocery Stores



Other Retail Stores

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



MEA



South America

EAS Antennas Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

EAS Antennas Market size

EAS Antennas Market trends

EAS Antennas Market industry analysis

Market trends such as the increase in spending on retail security systems is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as High implementation costs may threaten the growth of the market.

EAS Antennas Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist EAS antennas market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the eas antennas market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the eas antennas market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of EAS antennas market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Apparels and fashion accessories - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Cosmetics and pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Supermarkets and large grocery stores - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Other retail stores - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Agon Systems Ltd.

CCL Industries Inc.

Century Retail Europe BV

Dialoc ID Products BV

Gunnebo AB

Hangzhou Century Co. Ltd.

Hangzhou Ontime IT Co. Ltd.

Johnson Controls International Plc

Mighty Cube Co. Ltd.

Nedap NV

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.

