EAS Partners with Vitafoods Europe for Dietary Supplement GMP Training

ALEXANDRIA, Va., March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EAS Consulting Group is pleased to announce a partnership with Vitafoods Europe as the exclusive training partner for Dietary Supplement Good Manufacturing Practices (GMPs). EAS Senior Director for Dietary Supplement and Tobacco Services, Tara Lin Couch, Ph.D. will present a one-day training on GMPs in advance of the 2019 Vitafoods Europe on Monday 6 May, the day before Vitafoods Europe 2019 official opens its doors.

Vitafoods Europe

The training will cover critical information needed to comply with the rules that govern the responsibilities of domestic and foreign firms who manufacture, label, pack or hold dietary supplements for sale in the United States, including those involved with the testing, quality control and distribution of supplements. This training will help firms understand their GMP requirements in an in-person personalized setting, providing an opportunity to learn directly from our GMP expert and ask specific questions regarding GMP issues or situations.

In addition, EAS Independent Advisor for the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA), Charles Breen, will speak at the Vitafoods Europe main conference on Supplier Hygienic Commitments and EAS will exhibit at Vitafoods Europe at stand B149. We invite you to stop by the booth or make an appointment to discuss your regulatory US FDA compliance challenges.

Vitafoods Europe is the premier dietary supplement, food and nutraceutical trade show held in Europe. From May 7-9, 2019 thousands of leaders across the globe including suppliers of ingredients, raw materials and the companies which service them will come together to create innovation, connect with business leaders and find effective solutions. Vitafoods is dedicated to covering the entire nutraceutical supply chain - from ingredient to shelf.

EAS Consulting Group, LLC (EAS) specializes in Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulatory matters. Our prime focus is to assist domestic and foreign pharmaceutical, medical device, tobacco, food, dietary supplement, cosmetic and biologics firms comply with applicable laws and regulations. EAS is staffed with former FDA compliance and inspection officials and industry executives and is assisted by an extensive network of independent consultants with many years of FDA and industry experience.

Headquartered in Alexandria, VA with consultants and auditors located strategically throughout North and South America, Europe, and various Pacific Rim counties, EAS Consulting Group is a sought-after expert in regulatory matters, assisting firms with highly technical submissions such as GRAS, DMF, NDI, ANDA, 510(k) and others, as well as the development of quality systems, label reviews, structure-function claims, GMP audits, and US Agent assistance and more. In addition, EAS assists clients with remediation strategies and responding to Form 483's, Lists of Observations, Warning Letters, and other FDA communications. EAS experts are often asked to serve as expert witnesses and are routinely asked to speak at worldwide events on technical regulatory issues. EAS is proud to have a solid reputation in the industry as the leading consulting and training firm for FDA regulatory matters.

To register for this EAS seminar, please visit the Vitafoods registration page. For more information on EAS Consulting Group and learn more about our services visit www.easconsultinggroup.com. To learn more about our services or to make an appointment to discuss your regulatory challenges contact Tara Lin Couch, Ph.D. at 571-447-5510 or 211685@email4pr.com.

