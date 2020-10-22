EASE Logistics Named 15th Fastest Growing Company in Central Ohio

DUBLIN, Ohio, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EASE Logistics, a multi-operational supply chain and transportation consulting company, is thrilled to be honored as the 15th fastest growing company in the Central Ohio region by Columbus Business First. The "Fast 50" list honors the fastest-growing for-profit and privately held companies in Central Ohio, with at least $1 million in annual revenue over the past three years.

"Despite the unpredictability and challenges of 2020, EASE has experienced significant sustained growth, and it's an honor to join the ranks of the Fast 50 for the fourth straight year," said Peter Coratola, President and CEO of EASE Logistics. "From day one, we've built our reputation on excellent customer service, and to be recognized among other innovative Ohio-based businesses—many of whom we work with—validates our commitment to exceeding the needs of our customers."

This year marks the 25th Anniversary of Columbus Business First's Fast 50. The honorees were recognized in a first-ever virtual celebration on October 20.

About EASE Logistics

EASE Logistics is an award-winning multi-operational supply chain and transportation solution, providing accelerated, innovative services that help deliver the products and goods of select clients by means of a highly effective global network. The knowledgeable professionals at EASE simplify the logistics experience with a unique and unmatched customer service model. For more information, visit www.easelogistics.com .

