EaseUS Releases a Powerful and Simple Video Editor for Video

CHENGDU, China, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EaseUS Video Editor is well-designed for all uses who want to easily share emotions through videos. Make memorable wedding videos, happy birthday and holiday clips, beautiful travel movies, wonderful game moments, serious instructional videos, etc.

Intuitive Video Editor, Free to Download

In this versatile video editor, every function is clear and easy to operate. Therefore, even if you have never tried to edit a video on a computer before, you can master the movie editor in a short time and edit like a professional. You can download EaseUS Video Editor for free and try using most of the features to create your favorite video.

Make Creative Video Without Effort

With EaseUS Video Editor, it's easy to be creative and make a unique video. It has everything you need to cut, mix video clips, detach audio from video, apply stylish video effects, speed up/slow down your video, and more. You can import and mix tracks with dozens of filters, captions, and transitions like a pro, or record your narrations as simple as a click away.

Easy to Share Your Video and Story

This easy video editing tool offers options to export the edited movie to any format to be played on iPhone, iPad, Samsung Galaxy, HTC or other devices. And you have quick access to uploading your video to YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, etc.

Some notable features of EaseUS Video Editor include but not limited to:

• Edit videos and manage multiple videos and audio tracks on the timeline

• Trim, crop, split, rotate, mix audio, adjust style, zoom, mosaic, remove the watermark, etc.

• Convert MP4 to GIF, convert MP4 to MP3, convert YouTube video to MP3, etc.

• Great collection of video filters, overlay, and transition effects

• Apply special effects and filters, add texts, subtitles, and music

• Save edited video in 1080p

• Burn files to DVD, or share them online



EaseUS, established in 2004, is an international leading software company that provides data security, partition management, backup and restore, data migration and other data security overall solutions for individuals and corporate users in more than 160 countries and regions around the world. With decades of research and self-development in high-quality products and meticulous and thoughtful service, EaseUS has won the trust of users worldwide.

"EaseUS" is registered trademark of CHENGDU Yiwo Tech Development Co., Ltd.

Contact Information

Address: 12 F, Building 1, Idealism Center, No. 38 Tian Yi Street, Hi-tech Zone, Chengdu, Sichuan Province, China

Post Code: 610041

Tel number: 1-800-570-4634

Email: [email protected]

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE EaseUS

Related Links

http://www.easeus.com

