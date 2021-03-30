DERBY, Conn., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Custom framing company Frame It Easy has launched a new Shopify app that makes selling affordable, professionally framed art and photos easier than ever . The app empowers artists to make passive income from their digital assets with private label custom framing and complete dropship fulfillment within the United States.

Any artist, photographer, or digital creator looking for the easiest way to sell their art, illustrations, and designs as a complete, ready-to-hang piece of wall art can utilize this app to either start or grow their business.

Thanks to new Frame It Easy Shopify app, anyone can easily sell framed wall art. (Photo by @houseintheheights) Easily sell affordable, professionally framed, on-demand art with new dropshipping Shopify app from Frame It Easy.

Simply set up a (or add to an existing) Shopify store and seamlessly integrate the Frame It Easy app to upload your work, choose the sizes/styles you'd like to offer, and let Frame It Easy do the rest, from printing and mounting to custom framing and shipping straight to your customer's door.

You not only save your customers time and money by offering a one-stop art shop, you can unlock an additional revenue stream that raises the perceived value of your work (without letting someone else profit off framing your prints or digital downloads).

Michael Klein, co-founder and CEO at Frame It Easy, believes this app is the key to empowering a new wave of profitable merchants: "Our mission here at Frame It Easy has always been to leverage technology to offer an easy & affordable solution to an industry that has historically been complicated and cost-prohibitive; why not extend this even further to help others profit from their own creative efforts? Especially amidst the hardships and isolation Covid has perpetuated, we want to empower creatives to be able to use their talents to start and/or grow their own businesses with no upfront investment. We've been privileged to watch individuals grow from selling 1 or 2 pieces of framed art to placing hundreds of orders with our existing white label service , so creating this Shopify app was the next logical step for us to help make the process of monetizing digital assets even easier for these creators — and the best part is it's all completely custom and labeled under their own brand names."

For more information, visit https://www.frameiteasy.com/shopify-app .

About Frame It Easy

Frame It Easy is the easiest, most affordable solution to framing all your special art & memories. Simply upload a digital photo or enter your art's size, choose your style(s), and they'll send a custom made frame right to your door — at a price that can't be beat! All their frames are American made with high quality materials, custom packaging , and sustainable business practices . Visit www.frameiteasy.com for more information about how Frame It Easy can help with all of your framing needs.

CONTACT:

Jessica Huizenga, [email protected], 203-635-0969

SOURCE Frame It Easy

Related Links

http://www.frameiteasy.com

