eAssist Dental Solutions Named to Utah Business 2019 Fast 50 List

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As eAssist Dental Solutions ( www.dentalbilling.com ) continues to grow, they have earned a place at number 32 on the Utah Business 2019 Fast 50 list. The annual event lists, recognizes, and awards the fastest growing companies in Utah for entrepreneurial ambition, unique and innovative business strategies, and considerable growth.

eAssist Dental Solutions aims to solve issues and ease the stress of practices experiencing disrupted cash flow. Disruptions occur primarily due to the convoluted process an office staff must go through to submit claims. Founder and CEO Dr. James Anderson not only built eAssist to help other practices with such issues, but being a practicing dentist himself, built the company out of a need he recognized within his own dental offices.

Speaking about his experience Dr. Anderson had this to say, "We had previously searched for a third-party organization to handle dental insurance claim submissions and appeals, but no one had quite the right tools and competencies to deal with the unique business needs of the dental office. So, we quickly realized we would need to engineer a solution ourselves, and that was the start of eAssist."

Since its founding in 2011 eAssist has been helping front office staff of all sizes. eAssist's main service, dental insurance billing, allows dental offices to collect what is rightfully owed to them by insurance companies. With eAssist's dental billing experts, insurance claims are reviewed meticulously prior to submission to insurance companies. Avoiding small and often overlooked errors is a specialty of eAssisters, who are trained experts in dental billing. This level of expertise and scrupulous attention to detail ensures no further claims will be rejected.

The inevitable outcome of eAssist's services is a significant burden being lifted from office staff and the overall workload being reduced. In essence, with eAssist helping lighten the load, the front office staff will be able to focus on patient care. This benefits everyone in the process, building up client satisfaction, taking stress off the doctor, and building a much better reputation as a practice that focuses on patients rather than payments. No more will offices be caught up in insurance billing. With eAssist at the ready, insurance billing will be properly managed and progress will be reported on regularly.

Utah Business holds an annual event honoring businesses who are making considerable leaps and bounds in entrepreneurial endeavors and exponential revenue and growth. The Fast 50 list truly is a collection of businesses that reflect these remarkable occurrences and eAssist is deserving of the spot which they have been placed at.

About eAssist Dental Solutions

eAssist Dental Solutions is a business process outsourcing (BPO) company within the dental industry. The company's end-to-end solution eases the burden on office staff, while optimizing the claims payment and appeals process. eAssist ultimately helps practices be more efficient, profitable and patient-focused.

Media Contact:

Henry Shaw

541-975-4857

220783@email4pr.com

SOURCE eAssist Dental Solutions

Related Links

http://www.dentalbilling.com

