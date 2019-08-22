eAssist Dental Solutions Places on Prestigious Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-growing Private Companies in America for Fourth Consecutive Year

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to its exponential growth rate and exceptional client satisfaction, eAssist Dental Solutions (https://dentalbilling.com/) has been placed on the Inc. 5000 listing of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. This honor comes to eAssist for the fourth year in a row, ranking at #1341. The highly-regarded designation is given out each year to entrepreneurs who are considered to be the vibrant job creators behind the American economy.

eAssist Dental Solutions

The Inc. 5000 list puts a spotlight on the small businesses within America's economy. During their early years of growth and expansion, large companies such as Linkedin, Microsoft, and Domino's pizza, just to name a few, were able to garner early recognition by making it onto this list. This year's companies and their respective rankings on the list are shown on the Inc. magazine website at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

Every day dental offices diligently work to maintain a steady cash flow, but that cash flow can be stifled by insurance companies withholding payments due to improperly submitted claims and appeals. This was the dilemma facing Dr. James Anderson, who had this to say of his experience with dental billing, "We had previously searched for a third-party organization to handle dental insurance claim submissions and appeals, but no one had quite the right tools and competencies to deal with the unique business needs of the dental office. So, we quickly realized we would need to engineer a solution ourselves, and that was the start of eAssist." Emphasizing collections of 100% of what is rightfully owed to clients as one of its brand promises, eAssist has been growing since its creation back in 2011.

Based out of New York, Inc. magazine established the Inc. 500 and 5000 awards in 1982 and has been awarding the fastest growing private companies ever since. Each company is ranked according to the percentage of growth over a 3-year period. Companies on the list must have started producing revenue within the first week of being founded and be able to show 3 full years of sales.

Data reporter for Inc.com, Nick Devlin observed that, "With their average 2018 revenue of $47.5 million and median three-year growth rate of 157.4 percent, there are any number of success stories to be told about Inc. 5000 businesses across the U.S." eAssist boasts a 308% growth rate with this Inc. 5000 placement.

From October 10 to October 12, 2019 the annual Inc. 5000 event will be held at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort and Spa located in Phoenix, Arizona. The event will feature business leaders of the highest level of achievement in addition to the honoring of the companies featured on this year's list.

About eAssist Dental Solutions

eAssist Dental Solutions is America's leading provider of virtual insurance billing services for dental offices. The company's end-to-end solution eases the burden on office staff, while optimizing the claims payment and appeals process. eAssist ultimately helps practices be more efficient, profitable and customer-focused. Learn more at: https://dentalbilling.com/.

https://dentalbilling.com

Media Contact:

Henry Shaw

220353@email4pr.com

541-975-4857

SOURCE eAssist Dental Solutions