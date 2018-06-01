eAssist Dental Solutions Places on Prestigious Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-growing Private Companies in America for Third Consecutive Year

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- With a growth rate of 435 percent over the last three years, eAssist (https://dentalbilling.com/) once again placed on the Inc. 500 listing of the nation's fastest-growing private companies for the third year in a row. The highly-regarded designation is given out each year to entrepreneurs who are considered to be the vibrant job creators behind the American economy. Earning spot #1133 this year, eAssist continues to set the bar for insurance claims reimbursement companies.

Combining smart technology and knowledge of the dental industry, eAssist Dental Solutions has solved the problem of low insurance collections ratio by helping dental offices to move their collection rates as close to 100 percent as possible. eAssist achieves this by combining a unique software suite created to address the daunting process of insurance claims reimbursement with a dedicated staff devoted to insurance collections. In addition, eAssist works on unpaid and delinquent claims to streamline the reimbursement process in general.

Each claim is reviewed thoroughly by eAssist teams, who fix errors and correctly fill out patient information where necessary. When and if claims are rejected, eAssist personally handles the appeal process, boasting a significant success rate for winning such appeals.

eAssist outlines six specific reasons why dental practices generally choose to use their services:

Incomes grow as receivables shrink: Knowing why insurance claims were rejected and how to avoid it in the future, as well as effectively appealing denied claims, allows eAssist clients to focus more on accounts receivables. Practices receive significantly faster payments from insurance companies: Discovering and correcting inefficiencies in office practices before they happen will eliminate delays before claims are even sent. Patient ledgers begin to more accurately reflect insurance adjustments: Insurance companies often request unnecessary adjustments. Understanding what is rightful to claim ensures that practices get all they are due. eAssist strives for minimum numbers of over-90-day insurance accounts receivable. Overall organizational stability increases: Staff turnover is a major, never-ending problem. eAssist ensures that dental insurance collection mechanisms are never disrupted. Dental practices and their staff can focus on co-pays: Staff now has more time to focus on patients, helping to ensure co-pay collections and patient care compliance. Dental practices become far more organized: eAssist organizes EOBs into searchable PDF documents, stored on clients' networks, allowing staff to inform patients more efficiently.

"I appreciate all of the wonderful people who make eAssist work — this award belongs to all of them as well. Their attention to detail and relentless determination in successfully filing insurance claims is what really drives our continued success. Doctors do the work, and our staff makes sure their offices get paid fairly for it," said CEO Dr. James Anderson.

