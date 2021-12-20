eAssist Outperforms National Average Rankings by 33 Percentage Points; Earns 2021 Great Place to Work Certification™

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- eAssist Dental Solutions (www.dentalbilling.com), the nation's leading platform for remote dental billing and patient billing services for dental offices, is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work® for the second year in a row. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at eAssist. This year, 92% of employees said it's a great place to work – 6 points higher than the average U.S. company.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation. "Great Place to Work Certification™ isn't something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that eAssist is one of the best companies to work for in the country."

"Being acknowledged as a Great Place to Work by our own people again this year is incredibly rewarding," said Dr. James V. Anderson, CEO and Co-founder of eAssist. "Thanks to the talent and dedication of our people, we've been blessed with another successful year of growth. Our entire management team continues to commit to our #1 core value; to be servant leaders, knowing that the people with the best ideas for the future of eAssist are those working on the frontlines, day-in and day-out, with dental practices across the nation."

"This year we sought input, listened, and refocused our efforts on helping our people be as successful as they can possibly be – professionally and personally – because we know that's what makes us most successful as a company. It means a lot to me personally that our people recognize how much we care, and once again reported a consistently positive, high-trust experience with their eAssist colleagues, leadership team, and customers. We look forward to accomplishing even greater things together in the years ahead," added Dr. Anderson.

According to Great Place to Work research , job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits, and have a fair chance at promotion.

About eAssist Dental Solutions

eAssist Dental Solutions, a Henry Schein company, is the nation's leading platform for remote dental billing and patient billing services for dental offices. eAssist serves over 2000 dental practices through a unique proprietary technology platform that connects dental practices to vetted dental billing professionals, allowing practice owners to fully outsource their billing department to eAssist. The end-to-end solution enhances a dental practice's revenue cycle management and eases the burden on office staff, ultimately helping practices be more efficient, profitable, and patient-focused.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

