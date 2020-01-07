East Africa's Largest Commercial Bank Makes Actifio its DevOps & Data Protection Standard

WALTHAM, Mass. and NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Actifio, the pioneer of multi-cloud copy data management software, has been chosen to provide comprehensive data backup and application development support for KCB Group, East Africa's largest commercial bank. The bank has placed the Actifio platform at the center of its DevOps and data management initiatives to assure stability and continuing business growth.

KCB Group Plc was established in Kenya in 1896. The bank has since expanded into Tanzania, South Sudan, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi and Ethiopia (Rep). The KCB Group Plc network includes 330 branches, 1,076 ATMs and more than 18,818 merchants and agents offering 24x7 services, including mobile and Internet banking.

Gabriel Kimanzi, KCB's IT Risk and Security Officer, said, "We identified Actifio as our best data backup and recovery solution through a competitive process. Not only did Actifio closely match our primary criteria, but it also provides creative support for application development using application-aware data mounts. That is very powerful for us; a great benefit."

Complex information technology is central to the operation of KCB's banking business. Its technology needs to operate responsively and reliably to support bank business in seven countries while protecting the bank's production and backup data centers. The bank needed to replace its complex and time-consuming tape-based process to eliminate unacceptable time delays and data recovery failures.

"The success rate of our old data backup system was horrible," said Kimanzi. "We wasted too much staff time dealing with failures. It had become a major pain point and a real danger to the bank's business."

The KCB team recognized Actifio's unique value in saving application developers' time by using data virtualization to create database copies as needed without adding storage system capacity. "Actifio is a powerful tool for data protection and application development. Backup speed, simplicity of management, and excellent support were all factors in our decision," said Christopher Tiren, KCB's Chief Procurement Officer.

The Actifio benefits to KCB start with a powerful and affordable backup, test and development platform. The business has also gained simple, reliable, and consistent performance for data backup and recovery with unique value in time savings and self-service for application developers.

