East Bank Club Launches On-Demand Fitness, Powered by SweatWorking

CHICAGO, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- East Bank Club, a leading health club, announces its partnership with SweatWorking to extend its reach and offerings to include on-demand digital workouts. East Bank Club On-Demand brings cutting edge and effective programming to its members on-the-go, catering to their busy lifestyles and desire for accessibility.

Seeing an opportunity to quickly enter the fast growing digital fitness space, East Bank Club leveraged SweatWorking's turnkey digital platform to enhance and complement its in-gym experience. SweatWorking creates and manages this engaging digital content starring East Bank Clubs' instructors and featuring its motivating programming. SweatWorking's fitness forward features and branded channel experience makes for an even further customized experience for East Bank Club and its members.

"We're committed to being a leader in the fitness space, and Sweatworking's digital platform helps us enhance our members' fitness routines in and out of the Club," Mel Kleist Executive Director at East Bank Club said. "It aligns with our ongoing modernization of our Club's facilities and technologies to provide the ultimate Club experience."

Starting today, East Bank Club On-Demand is included in all memberships, as a premium perk, for their amazing community.

"We're proud to partner with one of the nation's leading health clubs," Justin Cohen, co-Founder and President of SweatWorking said. "East Bank Club is committed to being a part of the future of fitness with both a cutting-edge fitness experience at the club and a leading on-demand fitness strategy for members wherever life takes them."

About East Bank Club

East Bank Club, recognized nationally and internationally as the gold standard in health and fitness clubs, offers members more than 38 years of incomparable service, the most up-to-date fitness equipment and exercise programs, and exceptional dining. The Club encompasses more than 450,000 square feet – spread over two city blocks and five levels – and is unparalleled in size, scope and range of services.

About SweatWorking

SweatWorking is a turnkey digital fitness platform that enables gyms to share workouts members love through streaming video and audio content on its iOS and Android app. SweatWorking empowers its partners to generate additional revenue and enhance their brand via their proprietary digital content on custom branded channels. Get a glimpse of the platform here. SweatWorking is the sister company of aSweatLife, a recognized online fitness media company.

Press Inquiries: Nathan Aydelott at naydelott@eastbankclub.com or press@sweatworking.com

SOURCE SweatWorking

Related Links

https://www.sweatworking.com

