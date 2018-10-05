East Coast HVAC and Plumbing Providers Rally Together to Aid Hurricane Florence Victims

ARS/Rescue Rooter has a history of helping their communities during times of crisis; Hurricanes Harvey and Irma devastated many of the company's territories in 2017, and those respective branches of ARS were quick to support with similar campaigns and disaster relief efforts. Additionally, the ARS corporate office, located in Memphis, TN, is quick to donate to the American Red Cross and create organic campaigns to assist their employees and communities nationwide.

The Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina in Wilmington, NC, received donations from Blue Dot, ARS/Rescue Rooter Manassas, ARS/Rescue Rooter Richmond and RS Andrews of Tidewater. Likewise, ARS/Rescue Rooter Atlanta, ARS/Rescue Rooter Georgia, Allgood Plumbing, Electric, Heating and Cooling, ARS/Rescue Rooter in Charleston and ARS/Rescue Rooter in Columbia will deliver donations to the Horry County Food Bank in Myrtle Beach, SC, by next week.

ARS/Rescue Rooter Wilmington experienced flooding and damage at its location, so the support is much appreciated. "At ARS/Rescue Rooter, we feel privileged to have the opportunity to help those in need," says Scott Kacic, East Zone President of ARS/Rescue Rooter. "We are extremely thankful to the community, our customers and our employees for their donations to help those affected by Hurricane Florence."

For more information about ARS, their community outreach efforts, and to find a location near you, please visit ARS.com.

ABOUT AMERICAN RESIDENTIAL SERVICES: Based in Memphis, Tenn., privately-owned ARS operates a network of more than 70 locally-managed service centers in 23 states, with approximately 6,500 employees. The ARS Network features industry-leading brands including, A.J. Perri, Aksarben ARS, Allgood, Andy's Statewide, ARS, Aspen Air Conditioning, Atlas Trillo, Beutler, Blue Dot, Bob Hamilton, Brothers, Columbus Worthington Air, Comfort Heating & Air, Conway Services, Efficient Attic Systems (EAS), Florida Home Air Conditioning, Green Star Home Services, Irish Plumber, McCarthy Services, Rescue Rooter / Proserv, Rescue Rooter, RighTime Home Services, RS Andrews, The Irish Plumber, Unique Services, "Will" Fix It, and Yes! Air Conditioning and Plumbing. As an Exceptional Service Provider, the ARS Network serves both residential and light commercial customers by providing heating, cooling, indoor air quality, plumbing, drain cleaning, sewer line, radiant barrier, insulation and ventilation services. Each location has a knowledgeable team of trained specialists. ARS requires background checks and drug tests on all employees. We hire professionals with the highest level of integrity. Providing exceptional service and ensuring the highest standards of quality, ARS has the experience to do any job right – the first time, with all work fully guaranteed. ARS: "Making it work. Making it right."

Press Contact:

Stephanie Beliles: sbeliles@ars.com

SOURCE American Residential Services

Related Links

http://www.ars.com

