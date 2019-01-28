East Coast Meets West Coast as Brooks Insurance Agency Announces Expansion

MANALAPAN, N.J., Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brooks Insurance Agency, a nationally recognized multi-line wholesaler, has expanded its West Coast presence with the addition of Frank Jacoy, Vice President/Broker, and Michael McCluskey, Senior Vice President/Broker. Both Frank Jacoy and Michael McCluskey will be located in Woodland Hills, CA.

"Brooks has catered to retail agencies throughout the US for decades, but the establishment of a physical presence in Los Angeles to cater specifically to our Western US clientele with a team of seasoned insurance professionals is the logical next step in our evolution," said David Rosen, Managing Director of Brooks Insurance Agency. "Frank Jacoy is a specialist in commercial real estate and Mike McCluskey specializes in professional liability products for the financial services industry. The specific experience and expertise each brings will serve our clients well."

Frank Jacoy is a recognized expert in the commercial real estate sector where he focuses on providing insurance solutions and liability risks for commercial property and property liability to real estate, developers, construction, and a variety of property agents and brokers.

Michael McCluskey focuses on catering to the professional liability (Errors & Omissions, EPLI and Directors & Officers) needs for the financial services sector including investment banks, M&A firms, security dealers, investment funds, and investment advisors.

About Brooks Insurance Agency

Brooks Insurance Agency is a nationally recognized wholesale insurance brokerage and wholly-owned subsidiary of Venbrook Group, LLC. Brooks continues to broaden its reach in the property and casualty marketplace providing coverage on both an excess and surplus (E&S), standard markets, specialty lines, and distressed lines of business. Brooks' experience as a true excess and surplus lines wholesaler results in meaningful company relationships within the specialty marketplace to accommodate your coverage needs, on both an admitted and non-admitted basis.

Visit www.brooks-ins.com for more information.

