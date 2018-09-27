East Coast Wings + Grill Announces New Menu Items for Fall

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Oct. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The top priority for East Coast Wings + Grill (ECW+G), a full-service restaurant franchise, is its food originality and guest input. ECW+G delivers on this promise by paying close attention to the changing taste buds of its guests and holds twice-monthly focus groups to test new menu items. The result? Deliciously enjoyable new menu items for fall.

The strategically crafted menu includes fan-favorites (such as the Mac + Cheese Burger) and new options selected by evaluating a variety of factors including: guest feedback, Franchisee input, trends and seasonality. Each new item is thoroughly tested using focus groups, surveys and trial at select locations, to ensure that they are crave-worthy new items:

The new burger, skillet and flatbreads include:

Brisket Mac + Cheese Skillet – classic mac + cheese skillet topped with tender slow-cooked brisket and Sweet + Bold BBQ sauce.

– classic mac + cheese skillet topped with tender slow-cooked brisket and Sweet + Bold BBQ sauce. Chicken Avocado Flatbread – crispy flatbread topped with garlic aioli, seasoned chicken breast, tomatoes, bacon, avocado, mozzarella and asiago cheeses.

– crispy flatbread topped with garlic aioli, seasoned chicken breast, tomatoes, bacon, avocado, mozzarella and asiago cheeses. Brisket Burger – angus beef patty, tender brisket, Sweet + Bold BBQ sauce, cheddar, pickled red onions, tomatoes and romaine lettuce served on a toasted bun.

Each of ECW+G's extensive list of wing sauces can be combined with one of the seven heat indexes created using a proprietary spice recipe that complements the sauce flavor at every level of heat. With two new additions, East Coast Wings + Grill now offers 60 sauces:

Korean Sweet + Sour – Blend of the brands popular Korean BBQ and classic Sweet + Sour sauces.

– Blend of the brands popular Korean BBQ and classic Sweet + Sour sauces. Chili Chili Bang Bang – Blend of the brands creamy Bang Bang sauce with Sweet Chili Thai.

"We are a people-driven business, and that means we take great pride in what we serve our guests," said Sam Ballas, CEO of East Coast Wings + Grill. "Our franchisees and corporate team work hand in hand to ensure nothing makes it on our menu unless it has been tested in a restaurant and proven. Our loyalty members speak highly of our LTOs and appreciate how responsive our menu is to their wants and needs – that's how we know our new wing options and burger, skillet and flatbread additions will be a success at all of our locations."

ECW+G works to keep food quality high and encourages guests to be part of the menu creations. Every item is tested, surveyed and implemented with thought, consideration and purpose to serve only the freshest and most delicious meals.

About East Coast Wings + Grill

North Carolina based East Coast Wings + Grill is a fast-growing, casual, family-dining franchise that puts the spotlight on buffalo wings. The carefully selected menu has a variety of options to satisfy every family member's taste buds. With more than 60 locations nationwide currently operating or in various stages of development, the burgeoning franchise recently secured itself a top spot on Restaurant Business Magazine's "Future 50" list of fastest-growing U.S. mid-size restaurant chains for the second consecutive year. Entrepreneur magazine also named East Coast Wings + Grill one of the nation's top franchise investments and Franchise Times magazine ranked the company No. 395 on its "Top 200+" list of top revenue-producing U.S. franchises. The concept has also been recognized by The Franchise Grade and Franchise Business Review for transparency during the franchise sales process, franchisee support and overall franchisee satisfaction. For more information about East Coast Wings + Grill or its franchise opportunities, visit www.eastcoastwings.com or www.eastcoastwingsfranchise.com.

SOURCE East Coast Wings + Grill

