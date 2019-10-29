East Coast Wings + Grill Honored by Lynchburg Community

LYNCHBURG, Va., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- East Coast Wings + Grill – a full-service, family-dining franchise – is pleased to share its Lynchburg location, under the ownership of Franchisees Mike and Leah Morrell, earned gold-level status for Best New Restaurant and honorable mention for Best Kid Friendly Restaurant in Lynchburg Living's "Best of Lynchburg" Hall of Fame September/October 2019. Additionally, The News & Advance named ECW+G Lynchburg a Reader's Choice award winner, earning two first place titles for Best Fried Chicken and Wings and Best New Restaurant. All awards were voted on by the Lynchburg community.

The Morrells, who opened their doors for business May 2018, are celebrating their second-consecutive year of community-driven award recognitions – reflecting both the couple's commitment to the community as well as Lynchburg's love for ECW+G.

"None of this would be possible without our amazing team," said Mike Morrell. "Our high-survey scores and reviews consistently show guests are impressed with the top-notch service, level of care and excellent food quality they receive here. Our front of house and kitchen work well together, and these awards show our guests appreciate the efforts and understand everything we do is with their dining experience in mind."

The Lynchburg location's success reinforces the credibility of ECW+G's well-structured, data-driven franchise model. Even with no previous restaurant experience, the Morrells made a name for themselves by following the proven business model, putting their people first and giving back to the community.

"When you have franchisees that put their community first, embrace and are passionate about the brand, possess the hospitality intellect and execute excellent customer service, it's no surprise the Morrells continue to rake in accolade after accolade in their marketplace," said ECW+G CEO Sam Ballas. "The demand is clear, and people from Roanoke frequently make the drive to eat at ECW+G in Lynchburg. That's why we're seeking franchise partners who are equally as dedicated to their restaurants and communities as Mike and Leah."

The franchise has designed and implemented a steady, deliberate growth model for the brand to ensure its development is built on unit-level benchmarking and sustainable EBITDA. Ballas and his leadership team have strategically monitored Lynchburg's operations and are now seeking qualified franchise partners to expand in other Virginia markets, like Roanoke, Danville and Richmond.

