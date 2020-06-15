East Europe, Russian and CIS Chemical and Petrochemical Market Analysis - Monthly Report and Online Database
CIREC Monthly News provides market analysis of the chemical and petrochemical sectors in East Europe, Russia and the CIS.
The information is collated from a combination of empirical and anecdotal sources for a report that has been running since the start of 1991.
The report is published 12 times a year and is backed up by online databases.
Key Topics Covered (Sample Content):
- Petrochemicals
- Market trends in Russia
- Russian production/capacity volumes
- Polyolefins
- Ethylene derivatives
- Aromatics
- Plastics
- Methanol/Gas based products
- Synthetic Rubber
- PVC Chlorine
- PVC market in Russia
- Other products
- Ukraine
- Caucasus/Central Asia
- Methanol-Batumi
Frequently occuring companies:
- PKN Orlen (Poland)
- MOL (Hungary)
- SIBUR (Russia)
- Nizhnekamskneftekhim (Russia)
- Kazanorgsintez (Russia)
- Kuibyshevazot (Russia)
- SOCAR (Azerbaijan)
