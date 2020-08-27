East Meets West to Showcase Excellence at Yokogawa Digital Transformation (DX) Symposium

HOUSTON, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Y Now 2020 is a live, online, digital transformation (DX) focused symposium that will bring together some of the industry's finest minds to share what they envision for the future and what's worked for them in the past. Over November 10-12, 2020, participants will come to better understand the value that digitalization at scale offers and, more importantly, how to capture it in a sustainable and agile way.

The Energy and Chemical industries are under pressure to remain relevant. Shifting perceptions of customers and society, coupled with weak end-user demand across many sectors requires asset owners and operators to think differently. Companies must adjust their portfolios and operating models; digitalizing deeper and faster to improve economics of marginal assets.

The symposium will comprise a variety of keynote addresses, industry panel discussions and end-user presentations providing actionable insights to capture the benefits on offer. The event will specifically focus on the four key interest areas of Production and Energy Management, Asset Management, Supply Chain Management, and Cybersecurity.

"The energy and chemical industries must digitally transform to be operationally excellent," states Duncan Micklem, Vice President at Yokogawa Corporation of America. "Excellence must translate into a measurable change in profitability; Y Now 2020 will showcase how to achieve this."

Visit www.ynowlive.com for further information and registration. There is no fee to attend.

