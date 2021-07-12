East Tennessee Firm and Dolly Parton Land Multiple Wins at the 42nd Annual Telly Awards

Jacob Timmons of S.D. Professionals, LLC has been working with Dolly for over twenty years. His agency not only built and maintains DollyParton.com , but has also played an integral role in Dolly's ongoing work with the Imagination Library . The digital media firm specializes in creating extraordinary online experiences, and that is exactly what they did in bringing the " Goodnight with Dolly " web series to life. When the release of The Library That Dolly Built , a feature length documentary film about Dolly's cherished Imagination Library, was moved from April 2020 to December 2020 due to the pandemic, S.D. Professionals acted quickly and pivoted and volunteered their time and resources to provide everyone who had been looking forward to the film in theaters across the nation 10 weeks of custom, original content instead.

"Goodnight with Dolly" launched on April 2, 2020 and ran for 10 consecutive weeks. Each week, Dolly chose a book from her beloved Imagination Library and read a bedtime story to children all over the world. S.D. Professionals created the unique online space on both the Imagination Library Facebook page and YouTube channel, making it accessible to any child with internet access. The series was a hit across the globe, garnering over 13 million views.

The prestigious Telly Awards honor excellence in video and television across all screens, including web series. The Telly Awards categories "Goodnight with Dolly" was recognized in are:

Gold Telly - Online Series-Webseries: Non-Scripted

Silver Telly - Online Series-Webseries: Music

Silver Telly - Online Series-Series: Education & Discovery

Silver Telly - Social Video Series-Series: Media & Entertainment

Jacob and his team at S.D. Professionals consider it an honor to partner with Dolly on a variety of projects all throughout the year. They are especially grateful to be recognized by The Telly Awards for their involvement in the "Goodnight with Dolly" project.

Jacob Timmons shares, "Dolly always comes through as a shining light in some of our darkest times, and we're honored to be a part of that journey. It's always nice to be recognized by our peers when working on a project so close to our hearts. It was also an epic adventure working with everyone at the foundation and Abramorama to help get this series in front of as many families around the globe as possible."

Dolly Parton shared her excitement about the awards, "We really wanted to do something special for kids and families while we were all hunkered down at home because of the pandemic and I thought, why not read bedtime stories from my Imagination Library! I'm thrilled for everyone who had a hand in making "Goodnight with Dolly" a success, and I'm over the moon about receiving the Telly Awards!"

All episodes of "Goodnight with Dolly'' are available for viewing on Dolly Parton's Imagination Library website. S.D. Professionals went on to support "The Library That Dolly Built" with a global Facebook Live release that amassed over a million views worldwide. The film is now available for streaming on Apple TV, Prime Video, Google Play and Cable on Demand.

About S.D. Professionals, LLC

Founded in 1998 by President and CEO Jacob Timmons, S.D. Professionals, LLC is a multi-award winning digital media agency, focused on entertainment, film and tourism. Specializing in building brands, S.D. Professionals has worked with Dolly Parton for over twenty years to bring her Imagination Library to the forefront of literacy awareness. S.D. Professionals also plays an integral role in Dolly's other businesses, including Dolly Records, Pirates Voyage, Dolly Parton's Stampede and more. Recognized in 2021 by the prestigious Telly Awards for their web series, "Goodnight with Dolly," Timmons and his team at S.D. Professionals continue to push the boundaries of online innovation by helping brands discover new ways of bringing life to imagination. Striving to create custom, original content that is tailored to each brand they service, S.D. Professionals has poised itself as a premier digital media provider in the U.S. and across the globe. For more info visit sdprofessionalsllc.com

About Dolly Parton's Imagination Library

Since launching in 1995, Dolly Parton's Imagination Library has become the preeminent early childhood book gifting program in the world. The flagship program of The Dollywood Foundation has gifted well over 163 million free books in Australia, Canada, The Republic of Ireland, United Kingdom and the United States. The Imagination Library mails more than 1.8 million high-quality, age-appropriate books each month to registered children from birth to age five. Dolly envisioned creating a lifelong love of reading, inspiring them to dream. The impact of the program has been widely researched and results suggest positive increases in key early childhood literacy metrics. Penguin Random House is the exclusive publisher for Dolly Parton's Imagination Library. For more information, please visit imaginationlibrary.com.

About Abramorama

Abramorama is the preeminent global distribution, marketing, and rights management partner for feature films and episodic programming, with a special focus on music and social impact documentaries. An innovator in focused, niche film distribution, direct-to-consumer engagement, and live, event and digital cinema, Abramorama provides expertise and results to filmmakers and content owners worldwide. In its 20 years of operation, Abramorama has been the trusted film partner to many of the most respected global brands in entertainment: The Beatles, Stevie Nicks, Neil Young, Laurie Anderson, Jimi Hendrix, Pearl Jam, Metallica, Green Day, National Geographic, Discovery, AARP, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, HBO, Showtime, Hulu, Universal Music Group, Atlantic Records, Warner Music, Sony, Concord Music Group, and many, many others. Through a powerful global network of cinemas, digital media outlets, and affinity marketing partners, Abramorama strategically implements a unified distribution and audience activation plan for each title. Abramorama is expert at maximizing reach, engagement, marketing spends, and the ROI for content created for target audiences. For more information visit www.abramorama.com.

