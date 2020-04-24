East Texas Tornado Recovery: U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Storage

"Many people are dealing with property damage as a result of the storms," stated Robert Abidin, U-Haul Company of Northeast Houston president. "U-Haul is stepping up to offer our neighbors a place to securely store their belongings during the clean-up process.

"Everyone is already facing unprecedented challenges from the coronavirus outbreak. We have the ability to help in the aftermath of this tornado. We want to make things easier."

People seeking more information about the U-Haul disaster relief program or needing to arrange 30 days of free self-storage should contact the nearest participating facility:

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Conroe

1305 I-45 S.

Conroe, TX 77301

(936) 756-5489

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Kingwood

22250 Hwy. 59. N.

Kingwood, TX 77339

(281) 358-8646

With U-Box containers, you can conveniently pick up our custom-designed trailer and take your U-Box with you. U-Haul also can store your U-Box container in our secure warehouses or pick up and deliver it to a location of your choice.

U-Haul stores offer needed supplies to help with storm recovery like boxes, tarps, propane and propane tanks. Customers should ensure their tanks are topped off since propane is good to have in the event of long-term power outages.

U-Haul offered one month of free self-storage on March 12 to college students whose school schedules were interrupted by COVID-19. That offer is ongoing across the U.S. and Canada.

As an essential service provider, U-Haul remains open to meet the needs of customers and communities. For details on what U-Haul has done to enhance cleaning protocols, protect Team Members and customers, and encourage the use of programs that inherently promote social distancing and contactless business, please visit uhaul.com/announcement.

